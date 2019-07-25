AJ Student Prize 2019: University of Huddersfield

About the Department of Architecture and 3D Design

Courses BA (Hons) Architecture, MArch, Postgraduate Certificate in Professional Practice and Management in Architecture

1:19 Fees UK/EU £9,250, international £14,000

Undergraduate

Lara Miller, BA (Hons) Architecture (International), Ho Chi Minh City

Project title An Choi

Project description The building is an exploration of urban farming through aquaponics, but also acts as a connection between the city and Vietnam’s traditional food cultures, providing a centre for interaction between locals and tourists, promoting cultural exchange with notions of deep tourism. This building aspires to create a connection between the locals and their heritage and people visiting their country. Food is so important in Ho Chi Minh and has great potential to connect people, so they can enjoy each other’s company, relax and celebrate their similarities and differences. Travelers will come from all over the world and experience numerous different activities, including food, but also enjoy live traditional music, exhibitions of art by local artists, excursions with local guides, cultural exchange featuring dancing, games and language learning, to name a few.

Tutor citation An Choi is a hostel, hotel, cultural centre, urban farm. Lara’s architectural proposition follows on from an intensive urban study of District 4 of Ho Chi Minh city and is at once robust, pragmatic and delightful, drawing together a wide range of social, cultural, climatic concerns. It responds in a holistic, innovative and original way.’ Carl Meddings

Postgraduate

Viktoria Dimitrova, MArch

Project title New Living

Project description The project challenges mainstream portrayals of the ‘traditional’ house. It transforms a building in Leeds to provide a flexible space where rooms and furniture rearrange. Living units are carried along vast open halls and a library of items dispatches objects and furniture. Independent moving units are provided as ‘rooms’ where living essentials are provided to each resident: a bed, a small bathroom and storage space. Generating fluid, ever changing arrangements, those units move along guided grids. Residents may live in close proximity while collaborating on projects and then move apart when another collaboration begins. Overhead monorails allow access to the ‘library’ of items. The lowest floor houses communal activities such as dining and cooking, while the upper three floors house flexible work spaces.

Tutor citation ‘This provocative project identifies and challenges a fundamental social issue: perceptions and portrayals of the family unit and its spatial home. Viktoria drew on precedents from architectural theory to generate spatial configurations using experimental installations. Its achievement is primarily theoretical, presenting provocative spaces that compel us to rethink homeliness and intimate social forms.’ Hyun Jun Park