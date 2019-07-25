AJ Student Prize 2019: University of Greenwich

About the Department of Architecture and Landscape

Courses BA (Hons) Architecture, Diploma in Architecture, MArch, Postgraduate Diploma in Architectural Practice

London Academic leader Simon Herron

1:14 Fees £9,250

Aneliya Kavrakova, BA (Hons) Architecture, Unit 7

Project title Memento Loci, Shoreditch Centre for Arts and Amnesia

Project description Memento Loci, a reminder of place, focuses on the relationships between memory and materiality, public and private, distortion and solidity. Studying the domestic and shared civic spaces as sites of mystery, scandal and melodrama, the brief asked for a series of intimate, experimental, urban interventions engaging with existing social and political tensions in Shoreditch. The building is divided into two contrasted parts: the west part faces a hectic Shoreditch life providing an exhibition space for the public and narrating a series of almost linear spaces created by tall non-loadbearing fabric cast concrete columns. The hidden east side provides a safe haven for amnesia patients with spaces including doctors’ offices, an art therapy workshop, private painting studios and three apartments. The basement is a set of five passages where individuals can find a contemplation space and leave mementos from their pasts stored in the archive.

Tutor citation ‘Aneliya Kavrakova’s work examines the complex relationship between memory and identity. Memento Loci is an experimental research project which combines a careful material investigation into the properties of concrete with a subtle and well-researched programme.’ Yorgos Loizos and Ned Scott

Lucy Sanders, MArch. Unit 18

Project title Polymatlantis: A Floating Plastic Nation

Project description Polymatlantis conceptualises an all-too possible reality for the prevailing soup of plastic accumulating in our oceans. Inspired by Chuck Palahniuk’s ‘Madlantis’ and the Trash Isles Campaign, a new nation is proposed; to collect, manage and monitor the world’s plastic.The island is essentially an oceangoing space station, incorporating the latest technologies to capture as much floating plastic as possible. Once collected, the waste is processed in the floating factory and used as building material for the surrounding island.Polymatlantis will see the formation of an entirely new culture, a population dedicated to the absorption and transformation of plastic waste, thus calling for a beautiful new ornament inspired by the forms to be found within the captured plastic waste along with those sacrificed to this crisis.

Tutor citation ‘Lucy’s project speculates on how the current plight of our throwaway culture, and subsequent pollution of our oceans, could give rise to a majestic new parliament that governs the seas and battles the Great Pacific Garbage patch located in the North Pacific Gyre. Exploring themes of ornament and narrative, her project is both functional and allegorical.’ Pascal Bronner and Thomas Hillier