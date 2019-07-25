AJ Student Prize 2019: University of East London

About the Department of Architecture and Visual Arts

BSc (Hons) Architecture, MArch Location London

Carl G Callaghan Full-time tutors 25

40 Number of students 450

1:15 Fees £9,250

Undergraduate

Nisha Anwar, BSc (Hons) Architecture, Degree Unit H

Project title Community Barn

Project description Quinta Da Malgueira is a social housing scheme designed by Álvaro Siza on the outskirts of Evora in the region of Alentejo, Portugal. The existing Community Garden in Malagueira holds a lot of significance in the lives of the local community. It is not only a place to plant and harvest but it also holds an important social function as the place where the locals come together to farm. The existing Cultural Association of Malagueira, which manages the garden, already hold workshops to further educate the community about farming the land and aims to expand all activities relating to the garden. The proposed Community Barn intends to facilitate this expansion of the garden and its activities while simultaneously enhancing the social and cultural conditions in Malageuira.

Tutor citation ‘Nisha’s project aims to facilitate the social and cultural sustainability of the community in the neighborhood of Quinta Da Malagueira, the social housing estate in Evora, Portugal, designed by Álvaro Siza between 1973 and 1977. We are impressed both by her engagement with the local association and her architectural ambition, which enhances the idea of localism strategically as well as spatially through material investigations into locally available resources in relation to the construction method.’ Keita Tajima and Rhianon Morgan-Hatch

Postgraduate

Ze Rou Yong, MArch, Unit 2

Project title Two Uneven Twins

Project description This project is strategically located along the Grand Union Canal in Hackney, London. Currently, there is a lack of communal facilities, affordable housing and urban life. Local residents are in need of social integration and have been marginalised in new market-led redevelopments. The scheme comprises two buildings, a sports centre and a Community Land Trust housing scheme, with workshops on the ground floor, aiming to invigorate a stale piece of city. On an urban scale, the project connects different communities north and south of the Grand Union Canal by providing a new footbridge and new central public open space. On a building scale, the two buildings complement each other. The sports centre stacks smallest and largest functions on top of one another. Here small-scale rooms form structural support for larger floor spans. It is a tall, landmark building that allows navigation through the city and communal identity and enables a community to come together, from the immediate and personal to the strangers of the city. The positive tension between the two elements allows a journey through urban life.

Tutor citation ‘By using extensive hand drawings, Ze Rou has engaged in the site and project more physically and bodily, living through each drawing with the flow of ink. This resonates within complex sequences of space that people might experience. The design technique is hands-on and, because of that, it allows simultaneously real and imagined spaces to come alive in unique ways.’ Christoph Hadrys

