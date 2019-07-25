AJ Student Prize 2019: University of Central Lancashire

About the Grenfell-Baines Institute of Architecture

Courses BSc (Hons) Architecture, MArch

1:9 Fees £9,250

Undergraduate

Hannah Foster, BSc (Hons) Architecture

Project title Made in Blackpool – A Parasite of Non-Conformity

Project description This is not only a project about economy; it is also about civic infrastructure and the architectural language of creative and productive spaces. Continuing a deep and creative engagement with a Modernist civic centre in the heart of Blackpool, the project observes a series of artworks on the building through a year-long correspondence with local graffiti artist Catch-22. The creation of a series of textile prints demonstrates the process of screen printing and uses this knowledge to design a community of self-build printmakers that would create opportunities for rehabilitating addicts in the town of Blackpool. The project sites itself in the remains of Bonny Street Police Station, stripping out its insides and then utilising the interior of the retained shell as a huge 360° canvas for graffiti. This new artwork is then used to inspire new prints. There is a certain poetic justice in reclaiming a police station for the town’s graffiti artist and addicts.

Tutor citation ‘Hannah observed a series of artworks on the building and began a year-long correspondence with local graffiti artist Catch-22 that has inspired this particular project in a number of ways. The project responds to the theme of local production by developing a screen print designed in collaboration with the artist.’ Lee Ivett

Postgraduate

Huzaifah Hanif, MArch, In der Nähe Berlin 2

Project title Ein Moment mit der Natur (A Moment with Nature)

The refugee situation across Germany has developed drastically over the last few years, with the influx of refugees arriving each year increasing. The situation has become steady now, with housing and provision for them growing. However, a problem still remains with respect to their comfort and ability to settle into the new way of life they are expected to quickly adjust to. The project aims to create a calming retreat for both the people of Berlin and refugees who have moved into the city. Coming from straining conditions which affect them physically, mentally and emotionally, a place of peace is created, where they can feel at home. Set in the heart of Monbijou Park, it creates a connection with nature, a retreat surrounded by a ribbon of trees. The retreat will be a place for refugees and locals to gather together, a place to catch up and relax and, more importantly, a place where refugees have a voice and can share their stories of where they have come from and their backgrounds, giving them a sense of belonging in Berlin.

Tutor citation ‘The foremost success of this project relates directly to the original research and fieldwork accomplished while in Berlin, exploring intimately a quiet, diverse community brought together in this thesis of sharing and healing through conversation.’ Chris Lowry