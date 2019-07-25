AJ Student Prize 2019: University of Brighton

About the School of Architecture and Design

Courses BA (Hons) Architecture, MArch, Postgraduate Diploma in Managment, Practice and Law in Architecture

BA (Hons) Architecture, MArch, Postgraduate Diploma in Managment, Practice and Law in Architecture Location Brighton

Brighton Head of school Robert Mull

Robert Mull Full-time tutors 11

11 Part-time tutors 38

38 Number of students 340

340 Staff to student ratio 1:16

1:16 Fees UK/EU £9,250, international £14,460

Undergraduate

Rosanna Brocklesby, BA (Hons) Architecture, Studio Lab 01: Cinque Port

Undergraduate rosanna brocklesby

Project title Free City of Rye

Project description This project proposes a Free City, distinct from the rest of the UK, with its own immigration rules and economy. New Rye attracts an influx of people from around the world. The form of this new city would be characterised largely by open-frame and modular building, expanding around the old town to meet the needs of rapid urbanisation and allowing for varied adaptation. At the heart of this imagined context is a civic centre accommodating a council chamber for the new local government, debating rooms, a multi-faith space for contemplation and gathering, viewing platforms, terraces and open courtyards. A public route weaves the building together and connects the higher ground of the existing High Street to a new park and street grid in the expanded city. At the meeting point of old Rye and new Rye, there is proposed an architecture of landmark towers, charged volumes, public space and material richness as the spatial and built interface between new developments and Rye’s historic fabric.

Tutor citation ‘Rosanna engaged closely with the studio’s site in Rye, making impressive context studies of sequences, civic buildings and the topography of the town. Through her identification of questions and investigations of architectural parameters, Rosanna designed a new public building that physically, socially, materially and symbolically connects the historic core of Rye with a more open city.’ Ben Sweeting and Alex Arestis

Postgraduate

Sara Rajkovic, MArch, Studio Lab 04: Terra/Techtonics

Postgraduate sara rajkovic

Project title Perma Market

Project description One might think that the city is where the radical effects of new technologies and rapid population increases would be happening at their fastest. However, it is becoming more evident that these trends are impacting the countryside most of all. Where does architecture fit into this soup of conditions? Perma Market aims to take on the impacts of contingent issues that have been projected to come from the effects of seasonal change, more specifically flooding. Asking the questions, how could these changes affect and cause the human environment and natural environments to adapt? And what might be the role of architecture in this scenario? The proposal answers this through the implementation of a productive re-articulated agricultural ground within which architectures are nested. Together these elements act as a stabilising entity for that region, in terms of physically holding the landscape together and providing an infrastructure to hold the surrounding communities together, too.

Tutor citation ‘Sara’s project came from an interest in “permaculture” as a strategic tool to reimagine the possibility of what the future of the countryside and the agricultural landscape could be. It takes on current notions that touch upon the zeitgeist of environmental issues that are then focused into the localised impacts that surround and affect the South Downs region seasonally.’ Jeffrey Turko