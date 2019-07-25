AJ Student Prize 2019: University of Bath

About the Department of Architecture and Civil Engineering

BSc (Hons) Architecture, MArch, Postgraduate Certificate in Professional Practice Location Bath Head of school Alex Wright

Undergraduate

Matthew Roberts, Will Rook and Jason Sim, BSc (Hons) Architecture, Basil Spence Project: Bread and Circuses

Project title Forum for Bath

Project description Forum for Bath is set in the future, 2038, but starts in the past with the unbuilt project of 1749 by John Wood the Elder for a ‘Royal Forum’ in Bath, which predates his famous Circus by nearly 20 years.Forum for Bath sets out to create a space ‘where all citizens can engage with each other and feel that they belong; a place that is constantly animated and a hub for local events; a place that feels intrinsic to the city and well woven into its network of organised spaces’ as the design report states. It achieves this with clarity, distinction and gravitas. The roof for the stand, which continues throughout to unite the scheme, is formed of repeating glass-fibre reinforced polymer monocoques, significantly reducing the embodied carbon. It pushes this technology as far as it could go by 2038, working in conjunction with its efficiently derived form.

Tutor citation ‘The department’s culminating semester-long project sees architectural and civil engineering students coming together in teams to design a large-scale scheme with complex structural issues and urban-level implications. This represents the distinctive character of the BSc course at Bath – allowing students to work in groups with their civil engineering colleagues so that they can produce a project of a scale and ambition which truly demonstrates inter-disciplinary working at its best.’ Matthew Wickens

Postgraduate

Cecilia Ferrari, Dan Mclean, Ben Martin, Sam Kalejaye, Gian Virdi, Piotr Paszkiewicz, MArch, Sustainable Cities

Project title Reykjavik: City of Light

Project description

This project involved the students initially working together in self-selected groups to choose and research a city in which to base their individual theses. The Reykjavik-based students responded to a continuous theme of Sustainable Cities within this project. The early masterplanning informed a series of individual projects which allow sustainability to be explored in a variety of ways. The project developed from the analysis of the distinctive character of the city: its climate, geology and social infrastructure. The urban proposition resolves existing problems related to land use, transport, energy, waste, landscape and identity. Each solution was woven within the overall narrative of the City of Light to suggest a transformation of the urban fabric and landscape context to meet the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century. The project exemplifies the potential of architectural analysis and imagination to create holistic solutions to complex problems and to produce coherent visions of possible alternative futures.

Tutor citation ‘This group produced an outstanding body of work throughout the year. Their masterplan explored the theme of sustainability in Reykjavik in all its aspects, addressing landscape, energy, social and economic issues. The group developed a sophisticated and elegant urban proposition, which grew from their research and offered a future vision for the city which celebrates its unique character. The students’ individual projects exploited the context the group had created to offer a variety of thoughtful and beautifully resolved design proposals.’ Alex Wright