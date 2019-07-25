AJ Student Prize 2019: The Bartlett School of Architecture

About the Bartlett School of Architecture

Courses BSc (Hons) Architecture, MArch, Postgraduate Diploma in Professional Practice and Management in Architecture

Location London

Head of Department Bob Sheil

Full-time tutors 70

Part-time tutors 232

Number of students 1,030

Staff to student ratio 1:11

Fees £9,250

Undergraduate

Annabelle Tan, BSc (Hons) Architecture, UG12: Anger Management

Project title Wetland Frontier

Project description In the years following Hurricane Katrina, New Orleans has undergone a patchy recovery, rife with contestation between parties interested in rebuilding the city. Even with the new flood defence system in place, which includes higher levees and stronger pumping stations, experts question the long-term resilience of the city.Based on the topical issue of urban resilience, the scheme is a speculative masterplan that challenges the current approaches towards disaster-prevention, landscape engineering and resilience in New Orleans. Straddling a 6ft levee, the proposal aims to facilitate the regeneration of the Lower Ninth Ward community and the adjacent Bayou Bienvenue Wetland Triangle, both currently ghosts of their former selves after historical neglect and segregation. A multi-stakeholder premise creates a convincing narrative of co-operative value creation through the restoration of a lost urban wetland. Using the ecological goal of wetland restoration, architecture and inhabitants alike are choreographed to move and transform with time. While newcomers initially attracted to this pioneer community start planting roots, cypress saplings begin to flourish in newly laid-down sediments.

Tutor citation ‘Annabelle’s ambitious project is a sensitive and highly resolved response to one of New Orleans’ most pressing cultural and environmental challenges. It addresses a site which has been affected by devastating natural disasters and the project aims to find an innovative and effective strategy for the future of the community economically, socially and in terms of how we can enhance the natural environment.’ Johan Hybschmann and Matthew Springett

Postgraduate

Jerome (Xin Hao) Ng, MArch, PG24: Redrawing the Rural

Project title Metabolist Regeneration of a Dementia Nation

Project description Architecture has long been a means of giving a commemorative presence to memory. Significant changes in the life of a nation, whether social or political, alter the collective mind of its citizens, especially so in Singapore. With an increasingly ageing population, a hi-tech economy and an ever-changing built environment, physical forms of collective remembrance are being lost. In this context the project sees Singapore as a kind of Dementia Nation, with the citizens as its patients. Singapore’s Golden Mile Complex would be celebrated in many other countries as an important icon of 1970s Metabolist urbanism, yet in its home city it faces demolition. More than 80 similar sites have already been destroyed as part of a progressive nation-building programme. The project is an alternative vision for this huge residential block that not only saves the building, but allows it to absorb physical artefacts from Singapore’s threatened urban infrastructure. It is a prototype for an alternative pattern for future development, capable of allowing new and existing residents to forge new memories, while giving space for the past to breath.

Tutor citation ‘Jerome has embarked on a deeply personal journey for his final project in architectural education, revisiting complex issues of memory and heritage in his home country of Singapore. Approaching a sensitive site, the internationally revered Golden Mile Complex, with a provocative critique, he sees Singapore as Dementia Nation and proposes a dynamic regeneration that intelligently preserves the iconic structure, while threading together new programmes within it, allowing it to adapt and change.’ Penelope Haralambidou, Michael Tite