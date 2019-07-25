AJ Student Prize 2019: Royal College of Art

About the School of Architecture

Courses MA Architecture

Location London

Head of school Adrian Lahoud

Full‑time tutors 13

Part-time tutors 130

Number of students 475

Staff to student ratio 1:17

Fees UK/EU £9,250, international £28,400

Postgraduate

Valeria Laura Szegal, MA, ADS 6: The De-Industrial Revolution

Project title Theatroforum Moscow

Project description Theatroforum Moscow reimagines Moscow’s public spaces, in particular, the historic Garden Ring road, through theatrical interventions. The project proposes an annual urban theatre event which acts as catalyst for a longer-term refiguring of the site on physical and societal levels. The event was designed using a narrative that considers and highlights the urban condition of the ring road and its effect on Smolenskaya-Sennaya Square – one of fifteen squares along the ring. The narrative structure for the event led to the project’s life-cycle resembling a play in four acts.

Tutor citation ‘Valeria’s work is a unique film experience; an incredibly brave project for her to tackle in her final year, adopting and learning new skills, techniques and methodologies of design that are truly commendable. The project, especially the stop-frame animation films and models, has been beautifully conceived and realised. The work demonstrates an incredible amount of care for craft, making and representation and is a tremendous effort.’ Clara Kraft, Satoshi Isono and Guan Lee