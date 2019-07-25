AJ Student Prize 2019: Oxford Brookes University

About the School of Architecture

Courses BA (Hons) Architecture, MArchD of Architectural Design, Part 3 Examination in Practice and Management

BA (Hons) Architecture, MArchD of Architectural Design, Part 3 Examination in Practice and Management Location Oxford

Oxford Head of school Matt Gaskin

Matt Gaskin Full-time tutors 43

43 Part-time tutors 108

108 Number of students 601

601 Staff to student ratio 1:15

1:15 Fees UK/EU £9,250, international £13,410

Undergraduate

Hannah Anderson, BA (Hons) Architecture, Unit J

Undergraduate hannah anderson

Project title Folkestone Nocturnal Energy Institute

Project description The Folkstone Nocturnal Energy Institute is a science retreat and night school that investigates alternative energy sources and what we can learn from darkness. The project sets out to demonstrate the capabilities of low-lux architecture, imagining space as a dark void inhabited by points of controlled light. It imagines an architecture requiring little or no energy, one where people may stop to appreciate its presence.On the site of a demolished gasworks that had previously provided energy for Folkestone, electricity will be produced from large samples of mushrooms, mud and pond water. These grow in the wetlands, acting as a carbon sink, and so the contaminated soil is purified. As the site continues to overgrow, these sources are cultivated for use as batteries within scientific laboratories. This energy will be used to illuminate a new night walk, creating a safe route for the community, aiming to entice the more curious into pathways between laboratories. Due to promising research potential of the site, scientists will use Folkestone as a retreat from the chaos of London to think more clearly.

Tutor citation ‘Hannah began her architectural investigation with the idea of darkness, into which points of light could illuminate surfaces, rather than spaces. This developed her critical position on both the excesses of energy to illuminate spaces required in Modernism and the site’s industrial legacy, that generated gas through fossil fuels. Hannah’s work reveals the creative possibilities that surround architecture, a region where structures, traditions, stories, crafts, nature, biology, free space and ethics could be developed into highly innovative architectonic response to social, technical and environmental issues.’ Theo Molloy

Postgraduate

Abdulhaq Ahmadzai, MArch, Design Studio 4

Postgraduate abdulhaq ahmadzai

Project title Skopje’s Carpet

Project description Skopje’s Carpet proposes a new inhabited Metabolist structure within the old city of Skopje, Macedonia. This thesis seeks to respond to the city’s needs arising from population increases and influx of Macedonians from the rural areas of the country looking for better opportunities in the urban areas. The project proposes an innovative architectural language and methodology which pays tribute to architects such as Yona Friedman, Constant Nieuwenhuys and Kenzo Tange. The aim is to address the spatial and social potential of occupying the vertical elements of the urban sprawl in Macedonia. Inspiration was extracted from the existing historic flea market, a rich and vibrant historic market dating back to the golden period of the Ottoman era.The existing flea market is used as a blueprint to analyse environment control, materiality, construction and adaptability of the existing market structure by the merchants. With the increase of people, the city needs space to accommodate the inhabitants to live and work. Through the adaptability and continuous expansion of the structure, the proposal will seek to act as a vector for potential sprawl across the city and hypothetically across Macedonia over time.

Tutor citation ‘Abdulhaq’s project was exceptional for the pleasure and attention to detail that he found through sketching and observing the physical qualities of the city and how he was able to identify these with megastructural ideas of the Metabolists and Yona Friedman in a very direct and human way.’ Nicholas Boyarsky