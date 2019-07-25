AJ Student Prize 2019: Loughborough University

About the School of Architecture, Building and Civil Engineering

Courses BArch

BArch Location Loughborough

Fees £9,250

Undergraduate

Jamie Goodge, BArch, Studio B: Exclusion/Inclusion in the City

Undergraduate jamie goodge

Project title Concinnity Yards

Project description The Eldonian community of Liverpool was in need of an intervention to give them back the identity they lost with the closure of Stanley Docklands. Set within an area about to undergo regeneration, there is a fear within the community it will further be excluded from activity on the River Mersey.

This project proposes a library that will act as a binding community hub between the newly regenerated area and the Eldonian community. Elements of a courtyard have been extracted to create public spaces with a community essence, whilst forming intimate spaces for private and personal use. The library design has an aim of exclusivity, with extended walls to guide people into the entrance courtyards. A large community event space is immersed in the heart of the library, encouraging all visitors to engage with local projects. Voids within the space allow opportunities to see the event space below and bring a sense of belonging. Unique, private rooms allow some users to get away from the pressures of society and relax in a comfortable, quiet area. The rooftop walkway provides a place for library users to look over Liverpool and establish their rightful place within the city.

Tutor citation ‘Jamie has the ability to interweave several spatial observations between programme (conventional library space), site (poorly designed public realm) and concept (extrapolated courtyard qualities) with theoretical readings (Aldo Rossi) and typology studies. The project exceeded the brief by engaging with the broader area and developing a sophisticated spatial narrative that moves visitors through the scheme.’ Robert Schmidt III