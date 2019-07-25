AJ Student Prize 2019: London South Bank University

About the School of the Built Environment and Architecture

Courses BA (Hons) Architecture, MArch, Postgraduate Diploma in Architecture, RIBA Professional Practice Part 3

BA (Hons) Architecture, MArch, Postgraduate Diploma in Architecture, RIBA Professional Practice Part 3 Location London

London Head of Architecture Lilly Kudic

Lilly Kudic Full-time tutors 15

15 Part-time tutors 8

8 Number of students 300

300 Staff to student ratio 1:12

1:12 Fees £9,250

Undergraduate

Nour Borghol, BA (Hons) Architecture, Studio 4

Undergraduate nour borghol

Project title Modern Art Gallery

Project description What is the modern-day cathedral? We no longer invest the same resources into any single structure at the core of the city. Some may argue, however, that the railway station defines the infrastructure and subsequent human behaviour of the city, performing the role of the cathedral in contemporary urban design. The site is the future Bond Street Crossrail station. The project takes the extension of Bond Street into consideration, adapting Crossrail’s functionality into the programme, and investigating contemporary city life through designing the station’s extension.

Taking analysis of the Wuzhen theatre in Zhejiang as a structural precedent, this is transformed into a site-specific proposal. Geometrically, this raises two spiral paths intersecting with each other.

Tutor citation ‘Nour has delivered refreshing ideas about an ordinary urban environment, and employed a rigorous design methodology and structural design sensibility, well balanced between order and dynamics to appropriately reinvent the current station design.’ Daniel Tang and Todor Demirov

Postgraduate

Piotr Smiechowicz, MArch, Studio 23

Postgraduate piotr smiechowicz

Project title Programmable City | Moon Catcher

Project description The project uses moonlight as a fuse to let people experience pleasure and be themselves. It gives opportunity to experience moon baths, alone or in a group. The concept of moon bathing develops the possibility of light energy as an emitter of delight. Users are able to enjoy the glow of the moon and its health benefits, whilst bathing on the Moon Beach, cocktail in hand. Nearby, the Science Club is for more inquisitive users, where artificial intelligence meets medical cosmology. Activities across the site embrace the patterns of sun and moon, reflecting a 24-hour proposal, in a 24-hour part of our city, all centred around human contact, soul searching, and personal relationships.

Tutor citation ‘Starting with the obviously delightful proposition of moonlight, there was always the danger that the project would stall on its own poetic intentions and remain rooted within imagery. However, Piotr quickly understood the potential of a rapidly disappearing old Soho, grasped the spatial possibilities and provided a lightweight technological proposition for an architecture we all wanted to visit.’ Lilly Kudic and Luke Murray