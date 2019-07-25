AJ Student Prize 2019: London School of Architecture

About the London School of Architecture

Courses Professional Diploma in Designing Architecture

Professional Diploma in Designing Architecture Location London

London Head of school Will Hunter

Will Hunter Full-time tutors 0

0 Part-time tutors 15

15 Number of students 77

77 Staff to student ratio 1:8

1:8 Fees 7,500

Postgraduate

William Bellamy, Professional Diploma in Designing Architecture

Postgraduate william bellamy

Project title Sugartown

Project description This proposal questions whether there is an alternative way of adapting industrial space that is more than an attraction built through a top-down approach, but an opportunity instigated by and for the people around it. Current developments in London are holding back the creative potential of the city; what people need is space and the opportunity for mess. The site is a 140-year-old sugar refinery owned by Tate & Lyle in east London. Often these sites have turned from places of production to places of consumption.This refinery, however, is impractical for traditional development because of its density and its layout, which were formed by a different logic. Instead, the proposal builds on the industrial as well as cultural heritage of the Tate. Where once Tate Modern gave the opportunity for everyone to consume the arts, the reimagined Tate Institute gives space for the making of the arts.

Tutor citation ‘William developed an exceptional proposal for a new urban architecture at the Tate & Lyle facility with a method that, while specific, could be applied to many semi-urban industrial areas. A comprehensive study was undertaken into the current operation. The proposals maintain, improve and reorganise the facility to better use this swathe of the city, retaining industry while integrating it with new patterns of city life.’ Lewis Kinneir