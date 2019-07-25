AJ Student Prize 2019: Liverpool John Moores University

About the School of Art and Design

Courses BA (Hons) Architecture, MArch

BA (Hons) Architecture, MArch Location Liverpool

Liverpool Director of school Caroline Wilkinson

Caroline Wilkinson Full-time tutors 16

16 Part-time tutors 6

6 Number of students 300

300 Staff to student ratio 1:18

1:18 Fees £9,250

Undergraduate

Alex Ferragu, BA (Hons) Architecture, Border Architectures

Undergraduate alex ferragu

Project title DECIBEL 60: Immigration Checkpoint

Project description The project is set in a post-Brexit era, where entry to the country will be rigorously controlled and located in Liverpool, which was once a meeting point between every culture engaged in trading.

Although the nature of a checkpoint is to control the provenance of entering visitors, it can also be seen as the gateway to the country. DECIBEL 60 also offers the opportunity for visitors to be audio-visually recorded, as every visitor brings with themselves stories, memories and experiences constituting their own country and culture. These records are displayed in a live museum, accessible to everyone, under the form of holographic-like projections. Citizens can also consult these records as part of research in the library or experience a live talk in the amphitheatre. The holographic-like projections represent more than an artistic light display, it is a physical manifestation of the passage of a visitor in Liverpool, the sharing of an experience.

Tutor citation ‘Today, borders, often loaded with socio-political realities, become spatial manifestations of division. Inspired by the recent political events in Great Britain, this project aims to design an immigration checkpoint. In considering the border as a concealed site related to a space of negotiation in gestation, it acts as an in-between fixed by collective rituals and power struggles.’ Aliki Myrto Perysinaki

Postgraduate

Anith Marzuk, MArch, Second Tier Port Cities

Postgraduate anith marzuki

Project title The Hymn to Demeter

Project description The environmental quality and sustainable development of local communities at Elefsina in Eleusis are threatened by pollution, with risks arising from industrial and harbour activities. Uncontrolled urbanisation has resulted in limited public spaces and constrained public access to the city’s seafront. Demeter Avenue takes the fantastical approach of the Greek narrative The Hymn to Demeter: Demeter arrives at the home of King Celeus and Metaneira. The place is intended to be a flexible platform to showcase the creativity which leads to a fun environment. The building’s programme is to reimagine typology to stimulate a small city vertically. This project consists of a series of vertical events with a variety of spatial uniqueness on each level. The design transposes vertically the character of a horizontal city, with a multiplicity of land uses and complexity in its movement system. The aim was to create an acceptable quality of urban life in the sky, as well as exploring the idea of continuous vertical movement.

Tutor citation ‘The situation in Eleusis is not unique but, on the contrary, typical of a number of industrial ports and urban areas in Greece, south-eastern Europe and the EU in general. The brief was to question the co-existence of industry and urbanity. The waterfront is the epicentre of this project, occupied by heteroclite activities. Far from being an impossible monster, Anith’s narrative scheme combines fantasy and reason, a futuristic community terraforming a post-industrial landscape and reconnecting the ancient town to its coastline.’ Ian Wroot