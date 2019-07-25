AJ Student Prize 2019: Kingston University London

About the Kingston School of Art

Courses BA (Hons)Architecture, MArch, Graduate Diploma in Architecture, Postgraduate Diploma in Professional Practice of Architecture

Location Kingston Upon Thames

Head of school Mary Vaughan Johnson

Full-time tutors 6

Part‑time tutors 59

Number of students 420

Staff to student ratio 1:16

Fees £9,250

Undergraduate

Alice Richardson, BA (Hons) Architecture, Studio 3.2: Agency

Undergraduate

Project title Humanity in Thamesmead

Project description This project explores a restoration of humanity within architecture, through the tactility of spaces and a study of behaviours. It deals with the regeneration of 1960s Binsey Walk, a modular social housing estate in Thamesmead. The proposal creates 4,000m2 of mixed-use public facilities across the ground floor, while above, housing is remodelled in the form of thermally diverse extensions. The concept is a mix between deconstruction and reconstruction. The arch is the predominant structural intervention, signifying the distinction between the public and private realms. A new civic heart has been imagined with intermediate external spaces for exercise and play; as well as two new civic buildings, the largest in the form of a multistorey public library. These proposals promote a sustainable, visionary way to use existing structures and materials. The architecture is allowed to grow with time, wearing its history.

Tutor citation ‘Alice took on the aspirations of Binsey Walk, Thamesmead, and did so much more than merely polish what was already there. Instead she successfully proposed and brought to detailed resolution a civic heart for this part of Thamesmead, a place where pride in your home means pride, too, in a collective ideal about society.’ Tim Gough

Postgraduate

Sonal Bajaria MArch, Unit 4: Building Art

Postgraduate

Project title A Monument for the Arts

Project description What constitutes a column? The design thesis investigates the potential of the column as a monumental symbol with structural integrity, in the design of an adult arts education centre for Hohlstrasse, Zurich. Through the exploitation of the tectonic, the resulting column acts as a primordial figure within the landscape as it faces Mount Zürichberg, simultaneously anchoring the artists within its complex infrastructural surroundings. The column’s hammerhead bridge form, with ‘beams’ spanning in both axes, presents a superstructure to create a dialogue with its industrialised context, notably the flyover. Acting as the spine of the structure, the central column holds up the concrete roof terrace from which the first floor suspends via tension cables. Ground-floor façades allow for spatial permeability through the use of hydraulic operated doors fixed within the curtain wall.

Tutor citation ‘Sonal’s project is a beautifully presented thesis with a strong narrative. A monumental concrete column rises through the building to support a roof structure, which in turn supports the rest of the building which is hung from it. It is column as structure, organisational device, city monument.’ Matthew Phillips