AJ Student Prize 2019: Hull College

About the Hull School of Art and Design

Courses BA (Hons) Architecture, MArch

BA (Hons) Architecture, MArch Location Hull

Hull Head of school Richard Wright

Richard Wright Full-time tutors 3

3 Part‑time tutors 3

3 Number of students 35

35 Staff to student ratio 1:6

1:6 Fees £7,250

Undergraduate

Dan Beardshaw, BA (Hons) Architecture, Level 6

Undergraduate dan beardshaw

Project title Unconscious decoupling

Project description The project proposes an inhabited bridge on the site of Thomas Heatherwick’s proposed Garden Bridge in London. The basis for the project is three-fold: starting with the emergence of a contemporary culture in which the need to commute for work, shopping and social interaction has diminished. The project uses historical precedent to acknowledge how previous incarnations of occupied bridges in London were to a greater degree an independent community. The project is set in a near future in which cultures have melded together and technology provides solutions for the majority of society’s needs. The proposal provides a 3D printing plant run by a family who live, work and socialise within the realm of the bridge.

Tutor citation ‘The brief was to question the contemporary urban living condition, proposing potential futures. Dan’s future is neither utopian nor dystopian; simply an extension of our current condition locked into an acknowledgement of the past and its potential splicing into any future.’ Richard Wright

Postgraduate

Caleb Driver, MArch, Level 7

Postgraduate caleb driver

Project title Archival Park

Project description Located on a derelict industrial site in Leeds, the proposal is for an urban park and archive focusing on working-class culture and its demise. The brief was generated from observations and graphical reworkings of two iconic working-class documenters: artist LS Lowry and film director Ken Loach. Lowry depicted the working-class condition during its heyday, in the late 19th century and first half of the 20th century, where workers’ rights emerged. Loach, particularly his film Kes, views the working-class world as place to be trapped in. Both views record a world mostly ignored by a society perceived to be controlled from the top down, where value and beauty can only be seen in high art and high culture. The park and building are intertwined to allow an occupation of the whole site by users without isolating a portion, encouraging discovery of the building’s contents by users of the park. The contents catalogue the everyday and culture of the working people. The design aims to generate a sense of transparency which seeks to embrace its users rather than objectify and cosset its contents.

Tutor citation ‘This project’s narrative strength lies in its very powerful graphical language, which concludes in an intricate and complex design which reacts to its context in line with its ambitions to create a place of inclusion. Where the ordinary and everyday can be examined and celebrated.’ Richard Wright