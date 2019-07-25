AJ Student Prize 2019: Glasgow School of Art

About the Mackintosh School of Architecture

Courses BA (Hons) Architecture, BA Architecture, Diploma in Architecture

1:15 Fees Scottish/EU £1,820, rest of UK £9,250, international £18,840

Undergraduate

Alice Miller, BA (Hons) Architecture, Stage 3

Undergraduate alice miller

Project title Liminal Space: a place for transformation as well as transition

Project description The Clyde Estuary has rich history with its involvement in the boat-building industry, and future potential with planned improvement projects. Its present state, however, sits lost somewhere between past and future. The proposal aims to create an experience whereby the boat journey and restoration process is the foremost priority, with the worker journey and, finally, visitor journey following. The creation of a framework within which spaces can move ensures the process is never compromised and can be altered depending on the needs of the boats. The option for expansion also means the building can adapt to changing needs of society. The use of screens creates a blurring between inside and outside and provides a functional workspace for the floating steel dry dock. Thin stairs and bridges affirm the presence of the water below and offer a platform to observe the changing nature of the site.

Tutor citation ‘Alice’s work for this one-semester-long project was outstanding in two ways: its critical depth, including the abstract, conceptual approach and critical reflection on theory and the implementation of findings in the forming of her architectural response; and its excellent level of resolution of the proposal, its contextual relationships, environmental strategies, construction methods, technical aspects and details.’ Tilo Einert

Postgraduate

Marco Zaccaria, DipArch, Stage 5

Postgraduate marco zaccaria

Project title Morphing the Grid

Project description Set in Antwerp, Belgium, the project stems from a detailed investigation into the district of Linkeroever, a postwar, largely high-rise residential development to the east of the River Sheldt. The proposal is as an east west grid measuring 400m wide by 7.5km long, overlaid on the landscape, the river and within the historic city. Its open framework organises the land into a regular arrangement of plots measuring 135m by 135m, a pattern interrupted by existing land subdivisions, features and settlement patterns. In disrupting the grid these elements provide a further ordering system and purposefully act as transitional devices along the axis. The inherently minimal imposition of the grid nonetheless offers an extensive open framework or infrastructure, an urban ordering device for ideas which include the environmental improvements to the residential slab blocks, amenities and landscaping.

Tutor citation ‘The project was selected for its excellent depth of research, which touched on an impressive range of precedents and references through an extensive analysis of the location from diverse perspectives including historical, social, economic and environmental.’ Mark Baines