AJ Student Prize 2019: Falmouth University

BA (Hons) Architecture Location Falmouth

Falmouth Head of school Tom Ebdon

Tom Ebdon Full-time tutors 1

1 Part-time tutors 9

9 Number of students 56

56 Staff to student ratio 1:20

1:20 Fees £9,250

William Bingley, BA (Hons) Architecture, Independent Exploratory Project

Project title The Cornish Cloud

Project description This project analyses the scarred landscape of the Cornish china clay mining industry. It uses sensory exploratory models to capture the physical and ethereal qualities of this place, based in an abandoned clay pit. The quarry basin filled with rainwater long ago to create a lake.The proposal is a server farm submerged within the lake, providing free and sustainable cooling, and meeting a local planning directive to enhance digital infrastructure in the struggling nearby town of St Austell. As the servers cool, they heat the lake, making it an ideal place for a swimming baths on the water’s surface. The baths are a loop of floating walkways and swimming pontoons, and an observation/classroom barge. The loop connects to an existing track linking St Austell with the Eden Project, thus completing a journey from a heavy-industrial past to a cleaner, technologically-driven future.

Tutors citation ‘William has mastered a comprehensive range of explorative, developmental and representational skills in order to capture the spirit of this forsaken post-industrial landscape on the fringes of a struggling Cornish town. Despite the scale of the project, each element has been developed to a high degree of technical and tectonic resolution.’ Tom Ebdon and Janie Hinton