AJ Student Prize 2019: Coventry University

About the School of Art and Design

Oliver Flew, BSc Architecture, Comprehensive Design 3

Project title The Maker Quarter

Project description An ambition to reconnect the historic identity of the Jewellery Quarter to Birmingham’s modern city called for a design that celebrates the individual makers and manufacturing processes of metalwork. A vertically-stacked building of independent start-up units rises up towards the traditional quarter, while an angular building points towards the modern city centre, creating a landmark to be drawn towards. Once at the landmark, you are led into a courtyard which connects to multiple levels. Here, independent studios and stores face into the courtyard, enabling you to connect with the process. Both buildings, united by a micro-perforated Cor-ten steel outer facade, resemble the work-in-progress of the metalwork produced within. In contrast, façades within the courtyard are polished and represent the beauty of the finished products made in these buildings.

Tutor citation ‘Oliver’s project has re-envisioned the larger contextual heritage of Birmingham Jewellery Quarter. It carefully negotiates and generates a conversation between modular and dynamic architectural forms, leading to a mature but equally vibrant proposal.’ Peter Kokins