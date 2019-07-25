AJ Student Prize 2019: Central Saint Martins

About Central Saint Martins

Courses BA (Hons) Architecture, BA (Hons) Architecture: Spaces and Objects, MArch

London Head of school Jeremy Till

3 Part-time tutor s 20

55 Staff to student ratio 1:2

1:2 Fees £9,250

Undergraduate

Minh Le Pham, BA (Hons) Architecture, New Ways of Being

Undergraduate minh le pham

Project title Le Brixton Garbage Therapy

Project description Tasked to research and analyse the existing architectural spatial typologies and models of cultural production in order to create innovative and fresh spatial concepts, which are aimed to house experimental, radical and socially-empowering art practices, Le Brixton Garbage Therapy (LBGT) has been developed as an imaginary collaboration between two ground-breaking artists: Wes Anderson and Yoko Ono. Wes Anderson’s unmistakable aesthetic and Yoko Ono’s unique upbringing served as inspiration which strives to bring back the almost forgotten historic theatrical character of Brixton. Concurrently, inspired by Yoko Ono’s use of art as a form of social activism, the site brings together an immersive theatrical experience and a plastic recycling process in order to raise social awareness and educate the users on sustainable consumption and discard of plastic, by inviting them to experience the life of plastic inside plastic, through the lens of Wes Anderson. The final outcome ultimately aims to serve two functions: refreshing the theatre scene of the area and cleaning up the area’s plastic pollution, as well as the Effra River, Brixton’s once blood line, before the Vauxhall bridge; thus bringing together civic duty and leisure inside one building.

Tutor citation ‘Inspiring and surprising, Minh Le’s work has consistently challenged the expectations and boundaries of what constitutes an architectural project and what architecture can achieve. Minh’s imagination and creative oeuvre seem to be limitless, and Le Brixton Garbage Therapy excites and thrills as a stunning and beguiling sequence of spaces, expertly drawn, modelled and rendered.’ Alex Warnock-Smith

Postgraduate

Samuel Clayton, MArch

Postgraduate samuel clayton

Project title Learning to Live With Elephants

Project description

Following a 10-week placement with the Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation (OPDC), the project’s brief was created: one which suggested the role that Willesden Junction Station could have in stitching together a rapidly regenerating portion of London’s city fabric within the characterful, fragile neighbourhood of Harlesden.The project is built on a network established to critique the inner workings of regeneration planning. This research confirms that infrastructure sets up a spatial relationship within cities, which the public sector has a duty to handle sensitively. This project suggests sites and programmes within the landscape of Willesden Junction Station that would suit Harlesden today as well as assisting the OPDC’s ‘Early Activation’ strategy. It is recommended: a continuation of the Harlesden High Street to station approach; a night club for the reggae-loving and elderly community of Harlesden; an aviary activating a designated garden space within the railway sidings; a first wing to the anticipated station square, acting as decant space for displaced offices; and retrofitting of a dilapidated transformer station to accommodate youth services alongside a wildlife visitor centre.These are all placed in a connected landscape to nurture a ‘seed of culture’ between Harlesden and Old Oak by celebrating the rough edges that a city needs.

Tutor citation ‘Sam spent time working alongside the Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation, gaining an in-depth understanding of how large-scale, highly complex urban developments are being conceived, negotiated and delivered. The joy of Sam’s work lies in the multitude of his engagement with architecture, from policy-writing to painting, from commentary to analysis, from engagement to abstract thinking.’ Ulrike Steven