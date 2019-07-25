AJ Student Prize 2019: Arts University Bournemouth

About the Faculty of Art, Design and Architecture

Courses BA (Hons)Architecture, MArch

BA (Hons)Architecture, MArch Location Bournemouth

Bournemouth Course leaders Simon Beeson (undergraduate) Ed Frith (postgraduate)

Simon Beeson (undergraduate) Ed Frith (postgraduate) Full-time tutors 5

5 Part-time tutors 1

1 Number of students 120

120 Staff to student ratio 1:20

1:20 Fees UK/EU £9,250, international £16,950

Undergraduate

Adam Stanford, BA (Hons) Architecture, Comprehensive Design Project

Undergraduate adam stanford

Project title Heterarchical Ecology

Project description This live/work scheme creates a society working purely within the analogue domain. Here, people create books and disseminate knowledge by physical means. Protagonists include a scrap-metal fabricator, publishing lawyers and editors who work with writers and readers that are underwhelmed by vacuous and intangible fast-food consumption of digital knowledge. The protagonists use a tram service to shuttle people and books freely across Bournemouth. Both tram and scheme are powered by wind-generated electricity. The parallel society live and work within an enigmatic building that is neither office nor apartment block.

Tutor citation ‘Adam began the final year by creating a book-making machine exhibited as part of the AUB ‘Mutability’ event at the 2018 Venice Architecture Biennale and used it to create all his documents. His research included a fresh consideration of the texts and annotated drawings of architect Paolo Soleri. Through a thorough process of exploration and development Adam creates architecture as a heterarchical ecology.’ Channa Vithana

Postgraduate

Mitchell Reeves, Paul Richardson, Ryan Snook, James Thomas and Dave Wilkinson

Postgraduate mitchell reeves, paul richardson, ryan snook, james thomas and dave wilkinson

Project title Mutability & Identity: Dreaming of Bournemouth

Project description The projects examine the ‘mutability and identity’ of central Bournemouth from Westover Road and Pavilion Gardens, to the Russell-Cotes conference and beach areas. The programmes of health and mental and cultural wellbeing are complementary to one another, and there is a strong commitment to the public and landscape realms of all the projects. The projects have a close relationship to both practice and research from a variety of sources, such as visits to ZHA, outside research projects with the RNLI, making an artist’s installation on Hengistbury Head, and discussing and developing their work with recently qualified architects and AUB Graduates.



Tutor citation ‘The “small but perfectly formed”, graduate team 4+1, named as if one of them were always missing, started out in 2017 in the AUB CRAB Drawing Studio. They have formed an exceptional professional team examining, reflecting and designing proposals for Bournemouth. Their developing research and thesis approaches were taken to Venice for testing in the British Pavilion.’ Ed Frith