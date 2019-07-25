AJ Student Prize 2019: Architectural Association

About the school of architecture

AA Intermediate Examination, AA Final Examination, AA Professional Practice and Practical Experience Examination
Location London

2:5 Fees £21,424

Yu Hsiang Wang, AA Intermediate Examination, Diploma 1: London Supernova

Project title The Cultural Odyssey

Project description This project addresses the status and location of appropriated artefacts in post-colonial museology. Western museums are increasingly under pressure to return artefacts acquired during imperialist rule. Recognising this also highlights the nationalist tendencies of those calling for restitution. The project suggests that a way out of this dilemma is by relocating cultural objects in ‘atopian’ countries – states that are liminal in status, such as Taiwan. The locations in turn become centres of digitisation and fabrication with the project contemplating the questions surrounding notions of the ‘original’, facsimile and digital. The digitally scanned objects become DNA material for an architecture of fusion, collision and collage – where forms can become ‘spolia’ that construct buildings but also find their way into the city and culture at large.

Tutor citation ‘Yu Hsiang skilfully and beautifully uses drawing, model and film to construct a narrative that is both relevant and urgent. He has presented the project to various museum professionals, going beyond the confines of a student project and entering into a contemporary global cultural discourse.’ Miraj Ahmed