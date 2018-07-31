AJ Student Prize 2018: Welsh School of Architecture

About the Welsh School of Architecture

Courses BSc Architecture, MArch Architecture, Masters Architecture and Design

Location Cardiff

Head of School Chris Tweed

Full-time tutors 16

Part-time tutors 6

Students 485

Staff to student ratio 1:12.5

Fees Part 1 £9,000; Part 2 Year 1 £4,500, Year 2 £9,000, Part 3 £2,950

Undergraduate

Samuel Us, BSc Architecture

Show Fullscreen 10 samuel us 0

Project title Maritime Training College

Project description The architecture of Ilfracombe in north Devon assumes a chaotic yet comfortable, inwardly open relationship with its citizens. The haphazard culmination and evolution of buildings, terrace typology and rugged landscape have given rise to niches; spaces in which people feel comfortable interacting. These conditions are translated into approachable liminal corridors and a fabric detailed to become entirely owned, comfortable and traceable. Through relating only to the human condition, the proposal will be accessible and comfortable for the entire populous to engage with. Spaces are created for interaction and exchange with one another on neutral grounds. Ilfracombe’s vote to leave the EU has become an opportunity for the fishing community to voice longstanding discontent of the fishing quotas imposed upon them. A maritime training college will grasp opportunity offered by changing policy and an ageing fishing population. Training in maritime-related disciplines is offered alongside mainstream secondary education, providing for a progressive and co-operative local sector.

Show Fullscreen 3 samuel us

Tutor citation ‘This project is a demonstration of how architecture can respond to the complex social, cultural, political and economic pressures that face the UK, presently and in the future, through our craft.’ Michael Corr

Postgraduate

Hollie Jones, MArch

Hollie jones wsa committal room

Project title Liminal Landscape

Project description Man has been making marks in the Black Mountains for thousands of years. A path made by walking is a powerful thing, and in this place there is a feeling of long remembering where traces have been left behind: a cairn, an abandoned farmstead, a church with a distant echo of a story. According to Alfred Watkins, these ancient features were positioned along straight lines. I mapped these ley lines in the Black Mountains to discover two convergent points in the Llanthony Valley. In the first stage of the project, I composed a pilgrimage route through the valley marked by new interventions designed to heighten people’s perception and experience of the landscape. The pilgrimage culminates in a retreat, a celebration of forces in both life and death. Different atmospheres were created in a sequence of spaces along the length of the building through materiality and the manipulation of light.

Show Fullscreen Hollie jones wsa elevation

Tutor citation ‘The unit challenges students to reimagine and economically repurpose the ‘rural’ in light of the likely impact on farming communities in the Black Mountains and its Borderlands post Brexit. Hollie was rigorous in the progressive reduction of the scheme into its most basic, defining characteristics in order to clarify the significant. The result is a proposition liminal in its presence but real in its ambition.’ Rhian Thomas

