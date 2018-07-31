AJ Student Prize 2018: University of the West of England

The two students selected for the AJ Student Prize by the University of the West of England

About the Department of Architecture and the Built Environment

BSc (Hons) Architecture, BA (Hons) Architecture & Planning, BEng (Hons) Architecture & Environmental Engineering, BSc (Hons) Architectural Technology & Design, BA (Hons) Interior Architecture, MArch), PG Cert Professional Practice & Management in Architecture (Part 3), MA Architecture Location Bristol

Bristol Head of School Elena Marco

Undergraduate

Sian Wells, BEng (Hons) Architecture & Environmental Engineering

Project title In Cracks Of Exploitation

Project description In Bristol there is a major problem with street sex workers operating in harsh conditions, leaving them vulnerable and exploited within society. The project aims to create a rehabilitation space through the use of ceramic art, that can aid one out of sex work and put an end to the seclusion in society. The project provided the challenge of creating a private building on a very public site, and by playing with the building’s geometry, materials and environment a deeper psychological feeling could be created for the users when inside the rehabilitation centre; a sense of ‘home’. The ceramic art centre allows self-discovery and for one to master the arts, a space to encourage independence as well as collaboration. In Cracks of Exploitation developed from a brief playing with seen and unseen aspects of the sex industry in Bristol, relating to the solid external facades, keeping the internal environment a sympathetic, private space.

Tutor citation ‘The project develops a sensitive and subtle architectural response that provides protection and public facilities through a series of variegated thresholds and spaces. This architecture is integrated with a fully engineered environment – as is required in the graduating project work for a dual professional Architecture & Environmental Engineering student.’ Elena Marco

Postgraduate

Nicholas Paley, MArch

Project title Reshuffling The Harbour(side)

Project description This project is a social investigation into Bristol’s Floating Harbour and its apparent vulnerability to natural floods, which we have long sought to control. What society values about the harbour has changed significantly; where there were once large cargo ships, there are now sailing boats and stand-up paddle boards. That the harbour was once tidal recedes from public attention, calling into question society’s level of awareness to the imposing dangers of rising sea levels and inevitable flooding. This thesis project proposes an environmental agenda to relinquish control over nature by allowing tidal flooding to return to the harbour. The architecture is to act as a flood indicator for society to regain a connection to our industrial past and its dominion over nature.

Tutor citation ‘This final project develops a rich architectural bricolage that responds to the possibilities of flooding and references Bristol’s Plimsoll Line. The extent and range of representational investigation is outstanding, underpinned by excellent architectural scholarship’. Rachel Sara

