AJ Student Prize 2018: University of Strathclyde

About the Department of Architecture

Courses BSc (Hons) Architectural Studies, MArch/Pg Diploma in Advanced Architectural Design (AAD), MArch in Architectural Design (International), MSc/PgDip/PgCert Architectural Design for the Conservation of Built Heritage, MSc PgDip/PgCert Sustainable Engineering: Architecture & Ecology, MSc/PgDip/PgCert Urban Design

Location Glasgow

Head of School Ashraf Salama

Full-time tutors 16

Part-time tutors 40

Number of students 528

Staff to student ratio 1:12

Fees Home and EU £1,820, Non-Scottish UK £9,250, International £15,600

Undergraduate

Caillin Broatch, BSc (Hons) Architectural Studies with International Studies

Show Fullscreen Caillin Broatch

Project title Urban Housing: To Live/To Work in the City

Project description This project explores the integration of spaces into the physical and social characteristics of Glasgow’s historic Merchant City. Housing is provided for 40-60 people in a mixture of accomodation types that are suitable for the chosen demographic/user group. In addition, workspaces are integrated into the design. The masterplan creates two public squares: one on the north-east corner and one on the south-east corner. This creates a more desirable street frontage, putting space between the shop and the busy road. The space can be used for events, such as the annual Merchant City Festival, or outside seating for cafés and bars on sunny days. The flats should be the antithesis of minimalism; not discouraging possessions but celebrating them. For many people the objects they own are a source of enjoyment, interest or knowledge, and so this design aims to create an elegant solution to storing and displaying objects to the benefit of the user.

Show Fullscreen C broatch 4

Tutor citation ‘Caillin delivered a very thorough design development process which, through precedent study and careful reading on the subject, produced a simple block strategy for a sensitive urban infill within Glasgow’s Merchant City area. The project evidenced a good understanding of the idiosyncrasies of the chosen users (collectors) in creating the residential layouts. The mix of living space with private work spaces met the brief well.’ Peter Welsh

Postgraduate

Marina Eftychia Konstantopoulou and Evangelia Giannoulaki, MArch

Show Fullscreen synchroni[city]

Project title synchroni[city] Unraveling Urban narratives Through Public Consolidation

Project description This thesis is an attempt to generate a precedent for a local cultural forum in Glasgow that triggers a sense of cultural belonging. The city transforms into a palimpsest where citizens perceive the present as a collective experience by unravelling the city’s shared pasts while simultaneously generating vision for the city’s future prospects. The exploration of all three states of time as interwoven realities is expressed through a series of civic structures that seek to empower collective identity through the trading of ideas and public consolidation.

Show Fullscreen 2018 06 15 aj student prize3 0

Tutor citation ‘Marina and Evangelia worked towards understanding how the production of new forms of cultural activity could be encouraged through a percipient understanding of Scotland’s cultural sphere as an everyday aspect for the general populace and collective action, rather than a specialist or stratifying “scene”. The research phase highlighted a void of appropriate spaces in the existing cultural and civic fabric of Glasgow City to undertake the type of activities that they sought to include within a renewed programme of everyday cultural exchange and gathering, and they have fulfilled this brief with a suite of fascinating spaces designed to incorporate the unearthing and archiving of (lost) social, architectural, geographical and cultural histories, which are thereby elucidated to act as a catalyst for new artist production.’ Ewan Imrie and Lizzie Smith

