AJ Student Prize 2018: University of Sheffield

About the Sheffield School of Architecture

Courses BA Architecture, BA Architecture and Landscape, MEng Structural Engineering and Architecture, MArch Architecture, MArch Architecture and Landscape, MArch Architecture: Collaborative Practice, MA Architectural Design, MA Urban Design, MSc Sustainable Architecture Studies, MSc Digital Architecture and Design

Sheffield Head of School Karim Hadjri

Karim Hadjri Full-time tutors 24

24 Part-time tutors 18

18 Number of students 800

800 Staff to student ratio 1:14

1:14 Fees Undergraduate £9,250, postgraduate £7,000

Undergraduate

Amirhossein Daryoushnezhad, BA Architecture

Show Fullscreen Scarborough spa 9 0 crop

Project title The Scarborough Paradise Spa

Project description The design of this spa house takes inspiration from Scarborough’s historical relationship with water to redefine the town’s faded identity. The cavernous, subterranean spa references the town’s initial use of water for medical purposes with the mineral spa. The spa is viewed as an escape; strongly influenced by the book Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, visitors are encouraged to lose themselves on their underground journey. An understanding of proportional systems led to the development of a scale that is similar to Alice in Wonderland, making bathers feel either too small or too big for their surroundings. Bathers swim through a variety of spaces with water of different temperatures, away from the stress of the city.

Show Fullscreen Scarborough spa 3 0 web

Tutor citation ‘This project takes a challenging, sloping site adjacent to the medieval church at the heart of the town, creating a new pedestrian route to supplement the existing church steps and forming a bold, abstract composition of sculptural volumes.’ Russell Light

Postgraduate

David Hodgson, MArch

Show Fullscreen Two way sectional model david hodgson crop

Project title The Arcade of the Arts

Project description This project introduces extensive new facilities for a local arts collective into one of Sheffield’s busiest shopping streets. The arcade, a typology now mostly associated with retail, has been reimagined through its theatrical origins in 19th-century Paris to propose an alternative vision for the high street. The scheme houses an eclectic mix of rehearsal studios, set-design workshops and live/work units. At the heart of the scheme is The Arcade Theatre, a space for immersive performance that incorporates the audience as active members of the narrative. Learning from the work of Walter Benjamin, who described the arcade as a ‘world in miniature’, the project incorporates idiosyncratic details to trigger people’s curiosity. These ‘oscillations’, as Benjamin called them, are deviations from repetitive elements such as a bright yellow arch, an exuberant light fitting and a black brick studio. The result is a rich environment full of the theatre of everyday life.

Show Fullscreen A new urban route david hodgson crop

Tutor citation ‘David embraced the studio methodology of working ‘in residence’ to develop a project scenario out of creative encounters with people in Sheffield city centre. We were impressed by the depth of design research that informed the project, creating both a finely tuned contextual response to the site and a challenge to our preconceptions about the high street.’ Carolyn Butterworth

