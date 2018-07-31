AJ Student Prize 2018: University of Salford

About the School of the Built Environment

Courses BSc (Hons) Architecture, BSc (Hons) Architectural Engineering, BSc (Hons) Architectural Design and Technology, MArch Masters of Architecture

BSc (Hons) Architecture, BSc (Hons) Architectural Engineering, BSc (Hons) Architectural Design and Technology, MArch Masters of Architecture Location Salford

Head of school Hisham Elkadi

Full-time tutors 10

Part-time tutors 6

Students BSc Architecture 100

Fees £9,250

Sean Keogh, BSc (Hons) Architecture

Project title The Underpass

Project description The Victorian brick railway viaducts found across Manchester play a role that has many dimensions: political, social, cultural and physical. The presence of the elevated infrastructure has ‘performed’ the organisation of the city’s urban fabric, with its wall-like presence bordering the southern fringe of the city, and its ‘intermediate’ spaces found beneath the arches. Despite Manchester’s formidable work on inner-city development, the spaces beneath these railway arches have almost always been overlooked, many falling into states of disrepair despite their prominent positions. The proposed project, The Underpass, is a platform to develop, through a participatory process, tactical interventions which work with, and critically engage, city-scale regeneration projects, filling the gaps in the leftover arches. The centrepiece of the building is a makeshift arch at 1:1 scale, used for community experimentation, surrounded by open-plan maker spaces. The building’s intention is to establish a dialogue between city planners and citizens, creating new spaces of social exchange.

Tutor citation ‘The care taken to use particular construction systems and materials demonstrates a deep understanding of the entanglement of the physical and the social, of the haptic and the discursive, of the sensual and the cultural. Sean’s critical engagement with the brief, and his commitment to architecture as a socially engaged practice which asks questions about what it means to be a ‘citizen’, produced a project that achieves far-reaching effects.’ Oren Lieberman

