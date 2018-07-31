AJ Student Prize 2018: University of Salford

The student selected for the AJ Student Prize by the University of Salford
About the School of the Built Environment
- Courses BSc (Hons) Architecture, BSc (Hons) Architectural Engineering, BSc (Hons) Architectural Design and Technology, MArch Masters of Architecture
- Location Salford
- Head of school Hisham Elkadi
- Full-time tutors 10
- Part-time tutors 6
- Students BSc Architecture 100
- Fees £9,250
Undergraduate
Sean Keogh, BSc (Hons) Architecture
Short section crop
Project title The Underpass
Project description The Victorian brick railway viaducts found across Manchester play a role that has many dimensions: political, social, cultural and physical. The presence of the elevated infrastructure has ‘performed’ the organisation of the city’s urban fabric, with its wall-like presence bordering the southern fringe of the city, and its ‘intermediate’ spaces found beneath the arches. Despite Manchester’s formidable work on inner-city development, the spaces beneath these railway arches have almost always been overlooked, many falling into states of disrepair despite their prominent positions. The proposed project, The Underpass, is a platform to develop, through a participatory process, tactical interventions which work with, and critically engage, city-scale regeneration projects, filling the gaps in the leftover arches. The centrepiece of the building is a makeshift arch at 1:1 scale, used for community experimentation, surrounded by open-plan maker spaces. The building’s intention is to establish a dialogue between city planners and citizens, creating new spaces of social exchange.
Gaps complete web
Tutor citation ‘The care taken to use particular construction systems and materials demonstrates a deep understanding of the entanglement of the physical and the social, of the haptic and the discursive, of the sensual and the cultural. Sean’s critical engagement with the brief, and his commitment to architecture as a socially engaged practice which asks questions about what it means to be a ‘citizen’, produced a project that achieves far-reaching effects.’ Oren Lieberman
Student subscription offer
Did you know students get 30% off AJ subscriptions? Find out more!
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.