AJ Student Prize 2018: University of Plymouth

The two students selected for the AJ Student Prize by the University of Plymouth

About the School of Architecture

Courses BA (Hons) Architecture, MArch

Location Plymouth

Head of school Andrew Humphreys

Full-time tutors 11

Part-time tutors 27

Number of students 281

Staff to student ratio 1:7

Fees £9,000

Undergraduate

George Davis, BA (Hons) Architecture

Show Fullscreen Plymouth 4 model 1

Project title Metal Design Foundry

Project description The project connects craftsmen and designers with graduates to explore new opportunities for small-scale manufacturing. The building reflects the process: from recycled material deposit (input) at the ‘rear’; through foundry (process); to a public market facing out onto the group-masterplanned public realm marketplace (output). This process is legible from the three distinct masses of the building, tied together underground and with a continuous roof form.

Show Fullscreen Plymouth george davis 1

Tutor citation ‘The level of decision-making across a range of scales has allowed a project to emerge that is considered and knowing and responds to the ambition of the city as a participatory environment.’ Andrew Humphreys

Postgraduate

Alitsia Lambrianidou and Zoe Latham, MArch

Show Fullscreen Plymouth march 6

Project title Armature of Informal Trade

Project description Macau is marked by difference, present in socio-cultural, ecological, economic and political narratives. Yet any hoped-for multiplicity is reduced to conflicting dialectics. These challenges are pertinent in Macau’s Inner Harbour, a site marked by the historic marginalisation of its resident Chinese diaspora and recent economic immigrants, physical fragmentation arising from unplanned accretion and omission from the development occurring elsewhere in Macau. The armature of informal trade reveals traces of the past, rituals built over time, and the overlooked actions people perform. An existing courtyard accrues layers of tangible and intangible representations of Macau’s heritage, and, activated by the armature, becomes the focus of cultural memory. The ritual of exchange, even though undervalued, reveals longevity and unique meaning for Macau’s obscured sense of place. The work brings together the micro-scale of ritualised activity with a macro-scale meaning placed within a cultural landscape.

Show Fullscreen Plymouth march 1

Tutor citation ‘The discursive nature of Alitsia and Zoe’s inquiry is reinforced by being grounded in theoretical discourse, fostering a relation between physical proposition and intentionality and meaning.’ Bob Brown

