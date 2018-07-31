AJ Student Prize 2018: University of Nottingham

About the Department of Architecture and Built Environment

Undergraduate

Conor Vale, BArch

Project title An Air Quality Research Centre

Project description London’s South Bank is the cultural centre of the city, where theatres hide its industrial past. It is a place still defined by its industrial heritage, and so too is its air quality. What if a new facility was to respond to the industrial past of the South Bank, whilst furthering the field of research into air quality monitoring and pollution mitigation? University facilities in the local and wider contexts form a basis for research that can be carried out, linking into a well-established air quality monitoring network. To successfully mitigate pollution, the public must be actively involved in research and understanding. This

is something distinctly lacking in existing research facilities, therefore workshops, exhibitions, an auditorium and library spaces are a welcome addition. A focus on creating a more permeable and democratic civic realm was enforced, with vision of an internal public street responding to existing routes and pathways around the site.

Tutor citation ‘Conor’s programme for his final project strives to educate, inform and involve the local and wider communities as well as providing research facilities to explore this crucial component of our physical environment. The scheme is ambitious in scale, yet the rigour and sophistication of the planning brings a level of clarity to the complex organisational, technological and contextual parameters inherent in his response.’ Jim Hutcheson

