AJ Student Prize 2018: University of Lincoln

School of Architecture and the Built Environment

Bachelor of Architecture, Master of Architecture, Postgraduate Diploma

Location Lincoln

Head of school Glen Mills

Glen Mills Full-time tutors 15

15 Part-time tutors 3

3 Number of students 210

210 Staff to student ratio 1:13

Fees £9,250

Undergraduate

Michaella Tafalla, BA Architecture

Show Fullscreen East perspective section

Project title Pynchon’s Bay Pier

Project description This project is about entropy, a process of inevitable chaos descending from an equilibrium. The idea behind Pynchon’s Bay Pier is based on Thomas Pynchon’s novella Entropy, which hypothesises an alternate reality where inevitable disorder can be altered or even reversed. Spurn Point is a unique landscape where its form shifts and at points disappears due to severe erosion, indicative of the process of entropy. Pynchon’s Bay Pier is a physical manifestation of this theory, where the structure disturbs and potentially alters the consequential movement of the peninsula. The pier is a multi-functional building with a rail and lifeboat station and visitors’ pier, another element to the theory whereby its social value provides the building with purpose to stand the test of time and chaos. The rail generates accessibility, the lifeboat station provides purpose and the pier provides attraction, factors which contribute to permanence of the structure.

Show Fullscreen North section lifeboat

Tutor citation ‘Michaella uses a theoretical model as the basis for a project which seeks to consider the post-modern condition as a system of physical checks and balances. Her site, Spurn Head, is unusual in that it is in a constant process of flux. However, because of its strategic value, there have been constant attempts to maintain a permanent settlement on the Head. Her project seeks to re-establish a settlement, bolstering existing infrastructure.’ Richard Wright

Postgraduate

Adam Paterson MArch

Show Fullscreen Ap external visual

Project title The Technological Playground for Elon Musk

Project description Musk’s Technological playground, based in London, is a testing ground for his technological innovations; a landscape designed for experimentation. The scheme houses the UK‘s first public Hyperloop station, connecting to Edinburgh in 36 minutes, and facilitates a rapid assembly line for the Falcon 9 rocket for commercialised use. The playground displays the characteristics of a productive being, necessitating regulation. Michel Foucault’s The Subject and Power describes a set of standards that outline the requirements of a productive being to survive, – including production, purpose, surveillance, self-dependency and adaptability. The Falcon 9 assembly line ensures production; the Hyperloop connection grants purpose; and a centralised tower offers surveillance. A mobile platform allows Musk to flexibly navigate throughout an experimental material-testing void, promoting adaptability. To ensure control, self-repairing landscape remediation has been integrated into the site and a defence system that closes elements of the structure off to protect the surrounding context has been incorporated.

Show Fullscreen Ap elevation a

Tutor citation ‘The integration of technologies, while maintaining the poetics of architectural composition, is apparent in this project and embedded from the outset. The project opened up bigger conversations about the future of architecture and nature, both working together to generate a symbiotic environment responding, rehabilitating and sustaining itself through innovation.’ Barbara Griffin

