AJ Student Prize 2018: University of Greenwich

About the Department of Architecture and Landscape

Undergraduate

Simona Moneva, BA (Hons) Architecture

Project title Remnants of War: UXO Risk Assessment HQ

Project description After the Second World War, London rushed to rebuild itself, erasing the scars left from the bombings’ destruction. In so doing, thousands of tons of unexploded bombs which had failed to detonate were buried beneath the city. With the lifespan of the post-war buildings running out and being redeveloped, the remnants of war resurface as we build higher and dig deeper into the ground. The Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) Risk Assessment HQ is nestled between a bank and a church ruin in the shadow of St Paul’s Cathedral. The project addresses the issue of unexploded bombs by providing a series of spaces to act as devices for understanding and remembrance. The composition of bespoke UXO risk reports is carried out by specialists and researchers working within the field. It entails consultation of historical materials which require appropriate storage conditions and viewing space. An investigation of lighting conditions and materiality informs spaces beyond these of the risk assessment process, and builds upon a poetic design language evoked throughout the building.

Tutor citation ‘Simona has proposed a thoughtful piece of work that reminds us of the history of our cities. The building is designed to be an act of remembrance and awareness of London’s rich and complex history, creating a dual programme of carefully crafted spaces for both members of staff and the public.’ Yorgos Loizos and Ned Scott

Postgraduate

Marilia Lezou, MArch

Project title Hotel Mollino: Staging Spaces of the Everyday as Heterotopias of Performance in Scenography and Architecture

Project description The project takes the form of a model within a garden house alongside Carlo Mollino’s house in Turin, which operates as his archival studio for past and future works. The project exists in two different ‘occasions’: a hotel set model and a working set model, exploring the scalelessness and displacement of the model in architecture and scenography. The hotel signifies the exploration of spaces of temporary stay – similar to the rest of Mollino’s designs – while critiquing the underplay of the ordinary and familiar spaces. The extravagant, Mollino-influenced hotel design is aimed at revealing a staged, postmodern, interdisciplinary visual reading that presents cases of performative models as provocative constructions of present realities.

Tutor citation ‘Marilia’s project is inserted into the Mollino house, between the garden and the bedroom, where it exists as a series of scaled models. The hotel design is formed from a series of set-pieces that are carefully curated to work as an incredible collection of both functional and fictional hotel spaces, playfully and with a master of control, navigating the viewer between the drawing, the model and the screen.’ Max Dewdney and David Hemingway

