AJ Student Prize 2018: University of East London

About the Department of Architecture and Visual Arts

Foundation Architecture and Design, BSc (Hons) Architecture, MArch, BSc (Hons) Architectural Design Technology Location East London

Undergraduate

Harry Phillips, BSc (Hons) Architecture

Project title Institute of Micro-Yard Culture, Hackney Wick

Project description Increasingly it is becoming more common to see large-scale developments in London’s Hackney Wick and Fish Island which fail to retain existing yard culture – with new faceless squares that are virtually unusable by artists and makers. In addition, workspace is also disappearing, driving up rental costs and forcing artists and makers out of the area. The scheme aims to address these issues by proposing two separate buildings: a large studio building which provides artists and makers with an abundance of affordable workspaces; and a much smaller archive building in the heart of Queen’s Yard. The studio building is much more pragmatic in its approach, containing business units, workshops, classrooms, gallery rooms, communal kitchens, and a public café, whereas the archive building is more about this micro-yard culture, lifted above the ground to create a regained yard space for pedestrians below, while maintaining the working yard with vehicular access. Open to the public, the archive is where this culture can be preserved and shared by the community.

Tutor citation ‘Harry engaged with the masterplan for Hackney Wick and made a bold infrastructural urban strategy for an alternative new “gateway” to celebrate the context and character of the adjacent Queen’s Yard. We were impressed by the ambition of the project, the process and definition of the design thesis and level of resolution.’ Keita Tajima

Postgraduate

Boon Wei Phum, MArch

Project title Adult learning centre and childcare facility for deprived communities

Project description The project is strategically located on the periphery of central Woolwich in south-east London. Currently, there is a lack of communal facilities and local residents have been marginalised in market-led redevelopments. The scheme is an adult learning centre and offers cultural and childcare facilities to adjacent deprived communities that are in need of social integration and cohesion. On an urban scale, the project connects different communities and parts of the city. It is carefully integrated into a 19th century urban block and opens up new routes by providing a new central public open space. On a building scale, the project questions the current demolition of small-grained architectural heritage in favour of large-scale profit-seeking developments. It acknowledges the potential of each existing building, takes some disused structures away, converts buildings and inserts a range of new interventions.

Tutor citation ‘The proposal of an adult learning and advice centre, cultural facilities and childcare responds to extensive research of deprived communities in and around Woolwich, with a scheme demonstrating an economy of means to turn a fragmented community and site into a meaningful whole. It achieves a lot with very little.’ Christoph Hadrys

