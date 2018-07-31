AJ Student Prize 2018: University of Central Lancashire

About the Grenfell-Baines Institute of Architecture

Courses BSc Architecture, Master of Architecture

BSc Architecture, Master of Architecture Location Preston

Preston Head of School Maria Murray

Maria Murray Full-time tutors 11

11 Part-time tutors 6

6 Number of students 92 across both Part 1 and Part 2

92 across both Part 1 and Part 2 Staff to student ratio 1:10

1:10 Fees £6,700 postgraduate; £9,250 undergraduate

Undergraduate

Sarah Waugh, BSc Architecture

Show Fullscreen Hangar render

Project title Destination Airport

Project description This proposal addresses contemporary developments of Fixed Base Operators’ (FBOs) requirements for bespoke airport facilities. While demand for FBOs continues to rise, 2017 saw private jet users’ average age drop to below 40 with passengers wanting unique products and services. FBOs are now looking for ‘bespoke airports’ to complement bespoke jets; not just simply facilitating the movement of people. The ground-floor public space contains organically shaped retail units with luxury car exhibitions on top; these platforms being viewing galleries for the bespoke modification of the private jets. A unique private mezzanine floor towers 10m above the ground, held up via tensile steel cables attached to the second floor. The 4m gap gives the illusion of a floating floor. The departure floor has dynamic open space containing private lounges and luxury pop-ups.

Show Fullscreen Public ground floor plan

Tutor citation ‘Sarah’s project takes the novel idea of reinterpreting the bespoke airport and fabrication of short-haul aircraft and proposes a considered and mature response to invigorating a local economy. The form, although simple in its conception, belies a complicated and integrated programme that incorporates the student’s deep understanding of the role of service design in new architectural typologies.’ Simon Kay-Jones

Postgraduate

Alistair Norris, MArch

Show Fullscreen Friedrichschain east west

Project title Der Klang der Familie, Berlin

Project description The project is inspired by Berlin’s Techno movement, the post-industrial sound that coincided with the fall of the Wall in 1989, where status, race, creed or sexuality held no importance, and exploration was key.Based in Friedrichschain, former East Berlin, the project hosts an archive of spaces in a monumental tower, expressing the atmosphere of seminal locations involved with the movement from the late 80s to now. Within the archive are seminal works from the period: vinyl, tapes, posters and various electronic equipment. Surrounding this, a series of sophisticated recording spaces, all with particular material, shapes and reflective properties, allow for extreme audio experimentation. This programme being elevated off the ground allows space for a communal plaza and exhibition space, where the local Kiez/neighbourhood can come together to experience a wide variety of music, using the performance and outdoor spaces and the array of reverberation/anechoic chambers.

Show Fullscreen External render with people

Tutor citation ‘Much of the project’s expression resonates with the redundant industrial architecture of East Berlin, adopted, occupied and established by clubs in the late 1980s. The success of the project relates heavily to the original conversations, research and fieldwork accomplished while in Berlin, a culture that still thrives and sustains as a wider public voice not only in Berlin but in a current broader European context.’ Chris Lowry

Student subscription offer

Did you know students get 30% off AJ subscriptions? Find out more!