AJ Student Prize 2018: University of Central Lancashire

The two students selected for the AJ Student Prize by the University of Central Lancashire
About the Grenfell-Baines Institute of Architecture
- Courses BSc Architecture, Master of Architecture
- Location Preston
- Head of School Maria Murray
- Full-time tutors 11
- Part-time tutors 6
- Number of students 92 across both Part 1 and Part 2
- Staff to student ratio 1:10
- Fees £6,700 postgraduate; £9,250 undergraduate
Undergraduate
Sarah Waugh, BSc Architecture
Hangar render
Project title Destination Airport
Project description This proposal addresses contemporary developments of Fixed Base Operators’ (FBOs) requirements for bespoke airport facilities. While demand for FBOs continues to rise, 2017 saw private jet users’ average age drop to below 40 with passengers wanting unique products and services. FBOs are now looking for ‘bespoke airports’ to complement bespoke jets; not just simply facilitating the movement of people. The ground-floor public space contains organically shaped retail units with luxury car exhibitions on top; these platforms being viewing galleries for the bespoke modification of the private jets. A unique private mezzanine floor towers 10m above the ground, held up via tensile steel cables attached to the second floor. The 4m gap gives the illusion of a floating floor. The departure floor has dynamic open space containing private lounges and luxury pop-ups.
Public ground floor plan
Tutor citation ‘Sarah’s project takes the novel idea of reinterpreting the bespoke airport and fabrication of short-haul aircraft and proposes a considered and mature response to invigorating a local economy. The form, although simple in its conception, belies a complicated and integrated programme that incorporates the student’s deep understanding of the role of service design in new architectural typologies.’ Simon Kay-Jones
Postgraduate
Alistair Norris, MArch
Friedrichschain east west
Project title Der Klang der Familie, Berlin
Project description The project is inspired by Berlin’s Techno movement, the post-industrial sound that coincided with the fall of the Wall in 1989, where status, race, creed or sexuality held no importance, and exploration was key.Based in Friedrichschain, former East Berlin, the project hosts an archive of spaces in a monumental tower, expressing the atmosphere of seminal locations involved with the movement from the late 80s to now. Within the archive are seminal works from the period: vinyl, tapes, posters and various electronic equipment. Surrounding this, a series of sophisticated recording spaces, all with particular material, shapes and reflective properties, allow for extreme audio experimentation. This programme being elevated off the ground allows space for a communal plaza and exhibition space, where the local Kiez/neighbourhood can come together to experience a wide variety of music, using the performance and outdoor spaces and the array of reverberation/anechoic chambers.
External render with people
Tutor citation ‘Much of the project’s expression resonates with the redundant industrial architecture of East Berlin, adopted, occupied and established by clubs in the late 1980s. The success of the project relates heavily to the original conversations, research and fieldwork accomplished while in Berlin, a culture that still thrives and sustains as a wider public voice not only in Berlin but in a current broader European context.’ Chris Lowry
Student subscription offer
Did you know students get 30% off AJ subscriptions? Find out more!
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.