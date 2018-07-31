AJ Student Prize 2018: University of Cambridge

About the Department of Architecture

Courses BA (Hons) undergraduate course in architecture, MPhil Degree in Architecture and Urban Design (MAUD), Postgraduate Certificate in Professional Practice in Architecture, MPhil in Architecture & Urban Studies (MAUS), MSt Building History, MSt in Interdisciplinary Design for the Built Environment, PhD in Architecture

Cambridge Head of school François Penz

François Penz Full-time tutors 14

14 Part-time tutors 18

18 Students 300

300 Staff to student ratio 1:12.5

1:12.5 Fees £9,250

Postgraduate

Natalie Stas, MAUD

Show Fullscreen Ns1

Project title The Intergenerational City – Reimagining the Production of Civic Urban Space in an Ageing Society

Project description This project questions the visibility and integration of older generations in the spaces of the city, bringing into focus the area of conflict between architecture and everyday urban life for older people. It explores the future possibilities of what it could mean to grow older in urban environments, in an attempt to reframe ageing groups as a fundamental part of the future metabolism of cities. It takes the case of demographic change and urban development in Copenhagen as a test site for these themes. Although ageing populations can be observed globally, Denmark’s ageing demography has had a significant influence on the region’s urban fabric. This piece of work is an attempt to redesign certain processes of urbanism present in Copenhagen, through proposing an architecture that transforms a chosen site into an active piece of civic infrastructure where the evolving project of the city can encourage urban participation for all ages.

Show Fullscreen Ns9

Tutor citation ‘By connecting a diverse network of people of all ages through interconnected civic functions in which older residents are the key protagonists, the project aims to allow city-making to become an intergenerational process.’ Ingrid Schröder

