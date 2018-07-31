AJ Student Prize 2018: University of Brighton

About the Department of Architecture and the Built Environment

Courses BA (Hons) Architecture, Masters of Architecture, Management, Practice & Law in Architecture, BA(Hons) Interior Architecture, BSc(Hons) Product Design, MSc Town Planning, RTPI, RICS MA Sustainable Design, MA Architectural and Urban Design, MA Interior Design

Brighton Head of School Robert Mull

Kim Cheolmin, BA (Hons) Architecture

Project title Tuning Music Repair Workshops

Project description The notion of ‘pleasure and urban delight’ in this project comes from a close reading of sound within architectural design. The research focuses on the latent qualities of residual, urban pockets within Soho, London, that engage with the public. The project conceives an urban strategy that is based on discovery, fantasy, temporariness, and mobility. The building proposal is placed on Denmark Street, which is renowned for its musical instrument shops. The project invents a building that opens up an existing courtyard and teases out an imaginative and delicate relationship between inhabitable structural fins, a variety of musical instrument repair workshops and rehearsal spaces and the existing urban location within Soho. It speculates on a new theatrical landscape as a way of attracting the local community to sound and music.

Tutor citation ‘Kim fabricated numerous musical devices that underpin his architectural proposition using pattern and repetition as a design tool that teases out an inventive and delicate relationship between structure, spaces and an existing urban location within Soho, London. Kim expanded the methods of fabrication and representation and ensures that his designs can be built, complying with constraints and regulations.’ Stefan Lengen

Postgraduate

Imran Sammee, MArch

Project title The Prosthetic Hedgerow

Project description The posthuman ideology that exists between the human and technology is becoming increasingly apparent in everyday society. Smart materials, cyborg systems and ubiquitous communication systems are all examples of human and non-human networks populating our global society. My emphasis on the need for the inclusion of ecology into the posthuman calls for a new term: post-nature. A connection is made throughout my project, which connects the artificial and the natural through contextual and social means. A prosthetic is created, enhancing the rural hedgerow to become part of a post-natural system.Therefore, a programme could be conceived from the intimacy that comes from being within a place of healing, while maintaining the blurring of boundaries between man, machine and nature. A sanatorium which incorporates post-natural technologies, allowing humans to think with totality in mind while healing and being treated, could form a programme that is dense while captivating emotion.

Tutor citation ‘Ambiguity, guile, hope and reason embody Imran’s optimistic tangle, woven into a rural Sussex landscape. His thesis explores problems of servicing primary health care, cleaning, mechanical logistics, plumbing and movement of staff, making spaces for humans a priority.’ Simon Beames

