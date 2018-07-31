AJ Student Prize 2018: The Cass

About the Sir John Cass School of Art, Architecture & Design

Courses MArch, MA Architecture & Urbanism, MA Design for Cultural Commons, Professional Diploma in Architecture

London Head of School Signy Svalastoga

Signy Svalastoga Full-time tutors 30

30 Part-time tutors 53

53 Number of students 490

490 Staff to student ratio 1:16

1:16 Fees £9,250

Postgraduate

Ross Kirker, Professional Diploma in Architecture

2 collage

Project title City Gates

Project description In Nottingham, Carrington Street has been a major artery of the city for nearly two centuries. It runs through the centre of Nottingham’s topography, from the historical southern city limit of the canal to Market Square. Regrettably, the Broadmarsh Centre interrupts its progress. This project attempts to strengthen the relationship between these urban artifacts and their public spaces through the creation of another that reconnects them. The architectural premise suggests an alternative massing for the current failings of commercial development in the city. The design articulates a dialogue on drapery between the flowing, processional fabrics of art history and the real yet metaphorical curtains of the theatre. Despite its unconventionality, the modern theatre proposed recalls the history of performance and procession, using familiar motifs that contribute to an architecture with a unique form of expression.

10 theatre

Tutor citation ‘Using his thorough research of Nottingham’s history and the work of Inigo Jones, Ross has developed a proposal which deftly turns an obstructive, poorly designed point of arrival into a grand and welcoming civic space.’ Takero Shimazaki and Summer Islam

