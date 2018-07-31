AJ Student Prize 2018: Sheffield Hallam University

The student selected for the AJ Student Prize by Sheffield Hallam University
About the Department of the Natural and Built Environment
- Courses BSc Architecture (RIBA Part 1) M.Arch Architecture (RIBA Part 2)
- Location Sheffield
- Head of School Andrew Wilson
- Fees £9,250 Part 1, £6,150 Part 2
Postgraduate
Rory Canham, MArch
Shu canham 07
Project title Hydroponic Memoirs
Project description This thesis explores the prominent characteristic of Lithuania’s recent social development, that of age segregation. A combination of Soviet policies and enforced clichés has left Lithuania’s retired population with little to no savings. At present there are no pension funds in the country, meaning the current workforce is required to pay the entirety of all pensions for the retired population. While the elderly are generally respected, more often than not they are socially written off by the younger age groups. Lithuania has an average lifespan of 76 years, so it is evident an intergenerational approach for the older generation is needed in order to improve their quality of life. The proposed scenario seeks to provide intergenerational activities which harness the elderly’s knowledge of gardening with the technological mastery of the younger generations. This would involve the disabled students at the nearby Vilniaus Petro Kolegija (technology college) which teaches software and computing to young people who are on the spectrum. It would use hydroponic therapy, which involves the growing of plants without soil as a medium, as a way to bring the two distanced communities together. The interventions themselves will help replace the existing negative age-related thresholds with more positive moments of social exchange.
Shu canham 05 crop
Tutor citation ‘Rory’s project is both factory and community centre; a place where respect and skill can grow and be nurtured.’ Course tutor
