AJ Student Prize 2018: Royal College of Art

About the School of Architecture

Courses MArch

MArch Location London

London Head of School Beth Hughes

Beth Hughes Full-time tutors 5

5 Part-time tutors 50

50 Number of students 140

140 Fees £9,250, overseas £28,400

Postgraduate

Christopher Fischlein, MArch

Show Fullscreen Fundamental 03

Project title Fundamental

Project description Fundamental is an architectural research project that investigates the social and political urgency around the management of the human body and its byproducts. The project is structured as a ‘Rite of Passage’ – a three-step structure that describes the ritualised process that occurs when an individual leaves one stage of life to enter another. The project is developed through three films, which each have a specific socio-political context and associated architectural system. These films consider material transformations, such as the transformation of lard from solid to liquid, food into excrement, or water into a bacterial transport.

Show Fullscreen Fundamental 04

Tutor citation ‘This is a truly exceptional final-year design project. The work is conceptually rigorous, highly intelligent, astutely researched and beautifully realised. It graphically illustrates the importance of the social and environmental management of the human body in the contemporary world, exploring ideas of waste, ecology, communality, social practices and taboos, together with the architectural systems in which we exist. As such, it offers a critical meditation on the increasing fragility of the human body and an exploration of the architectures – the ecosystems of nutrition, care and waste disposal – that are increasingly being strained in contemporary cities. The work employs film and associated documentation as a means to facilitate a brilliant analytical exploration of the possibilities of architecture in the immediate future.’ Mark Campbell

Student subscription offer

Did you know students get 30% off AJ subscriptions? Find out more!