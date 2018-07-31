AJ Student Prize 2018: Robert Gordon University

About the Scott Sutherland School of Architecture and the Built Environment

Magdalena Wloczka, BSc Architecture

Project title Co-habitation

Project description The brief set the unique challenge of a high-density, social co-habitation project in an area of Aberdeen that has a high level of social deprivation. It asked for scenarios of living and co-habitation between young people and older generations, accommodating issues of high density, building using timber as a structural material and innovation in terms of the spaces designed. The project addresses these challenges and is uncompromising in proposing a group of buildings that create a unique identity, set among the diverse housing typology of Torry, Aberdeen. The timber is used not only as a structure but also as cladding, layering the density of the panels as the buildings go higher. Young and old generations mingle and co-habit in this new architectonic cluster, forging new paradigms of housing provision and use.

Tutor citation ‘The project has surpassed the parameters set in the brief in terms of quality and quantity of housing required. It is well thought out, providing a very diverse scenario of how young and old people would live and cohabit together without ignoring the pressing issues of density and of delivering this with innovative technologies. The project delivers increased density and alternative solutions to the housing crisis in Scotland while respecting Aberdeen’s local colour and scale.’ Theodoro Dounas

Joe Leask, MArch

Project title An Experience of Remote Schooling in Shetland

Project description This project examines the school experience on the Shetland Islands and seeks to investigate a number of different educational scenarios. It occurs at a time where there is a broken school network, the overdue introduction of a modern hub facility – and overall, a system haemorrhaging public money. All of these topics are investigated, specifically in regard to scale. Simply put, the problem is that the small scale is too small yet conversely the large scale is too large. Is there a way to create a modern hub school and associated remote school network, unique to the culture and heritage of Shetland yet on a scale that has its place on the remote archipelago?

Tutor citation ‘Joe used in-depth research to examine how the quality of school design and the learning environment could be improved on his home island, producing an exemplary design for a new secondary school where it would be a joy to be a student or teacher.’ Alan Dunlop

