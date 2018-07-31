AJ Student Prize 2018: Queen’s University Belfast

About the School of Natural and Built Environment

Courses BArch, MArch

BArch, MArch Location Belfast, Northern Ireland

Belfast, Northern Ireland Head of School Greg Keefe

Greg Keefe Full-time tutors 16

16 Part-time tutors 20

20 Number of students 250

250 Staff to student ratio 1:20

1:20 Fees £4,160

Postgraduate

Mark Donnelly, MArch

Show Fullscreen Md charged void 010

Project title The Charged Void

Project description The thesis investigated the relationship between solid and void within the urban block. It sought to understand how it could be used as a place for addition, rather than a cause for demolition. It looked at the void as a place for new connections/different types of public spaces within the city. A brewery was chosen in relation to existing surrounding uses; cafés, restaurants, bars and pubs. It provides an example of how industry could be reintroduced sustainably within the context of a busy city centre. The space between is envisaged as a series of between entryways, passageways, alleyways, streets, junctions, yards and courtyards. It investigated the relationship between the existing and proposed. The buildings themselves were envisaged as simple sheds. The architecture references the mass, form and language of the city, to show how a large industrial complex could be reintroduced through a series of buildings as opposed to one. It focused on developing a humane scale and language with the spaces between.

Show Fullscreen Md charged void 011 0

Tutor citation ‘As a response to the cannibalisation that characterises the recent development of Belfast city, Mark Donnelly has chosen to make a project that builds upon the very particular nature of the Cathedral Quarter area. Mark frames this work within the culture of architecture discourse by reference to Colin Rowe, Jan Gehl and Alison and Peter Smithson among others, and the project’s strength lies in an understanding of the city as a conversation that exists between the strategic and detailed inhabitation.’ Agustina Martire

Student subscription offer

Did you know students get 30% off AJ subscriptions? Find out more!