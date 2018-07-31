AJ Student Prize 2018: Queen’s University Belfast

The student selected for the AJ Student Prize by Queen’s University Belfast
About the School of Natural and Built Environment
- Courses BArch, MArch
- Location Belfast, Northern Ireland
- Head of School Greg Keefe
- Full-time tutors 16
- Part-time tutors 20
- Number of students 250
- Staff to student ratio 1:20
- Fees £4,160
Postgraduate
Mark Donnelly, MArch
Md charged void 010
Project title The Charged Void
Project description The thesis investigated the relationship between solid and void within the urban block. It sought to understand how it could be used as a place for addition, rather than a cause for demolition. It looked at the void as a place for new connections/different types of public spaces within the city. A brewery was chosen in relation to existing surrounding uses; cafés, restaurants, bars and pubs. It provides an example of how industry could be reintroduced sustainably within the context of a busy city centre. The space between is envisaged as a series of between entryways, passageways, alleyways, streets, junctions, yards and courtyards. It investigated the relationship between the existing and proposed. The buildings themselves were envisaged as simple sheds. The architecture references the mass, form and language of the city, to show how a large industrial complex could be reintroduced through a series of buildings as opposed to one. It focused on developing a humane scale and language with the spaces between.
Md charged void 011 0
Tutor citation ‘As a response to the cannibalisation that characterises the recent development of Belfast city, Mark Donnelly has chosen to make a project that builds upon the very particular nature of the Cathedral Quarter area. Mark frames this work within the culture of architecture discourse by reference to Colin Rowe, Jan Gehl and Alison and Peter Smithson among others, and the project’s strength lies in an understanding of the city as a conversation that exists between the strategic and detailed inhabitation.’ Agustina Martire
