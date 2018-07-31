AJ Student Prize 2018: Oxford Brookes University

About the School of Architecture

Courses BA (Hons) Architecture, MArch , BA (Hons) Interior Architecture

Location Oxford

Head of School Matt Gaskin

Full-time tutors 17

Part-time tutors 102

Number of students 711

Staff to student ratio 1:15

Fees Home £9,250, Overseas £12,890

Undergraduate

Unit A, BA (Hons) Architecture

Show Fullscreen Oxford brookes 10 view on site

Project title Wellbeing Hub for the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford

Project description The Hub has been designed as a base for ‘The Hill’, Oxford’s Health Innovation Lab. It is a place for patients, carers, healthcare professionals, digital experts and entrepreneurs to meet and develop innovations in healthcare. Located in the courtyard beside the entrance to the John Radcliffe Hospital, the building is well placed for the different user groups who pass by on their way to the hospital’s wards as well as its teaching and social spaces. The Hub has been designed as three interconnected volumes: a prominent welcome space, a more formal meeting space and a thinking space in the tower viewing the garden. All three volumes open up to each other and to the external spaces with large, L-shaped doors. This allows the smaller distinct spaces to become one larger public space for outreach and consultation events.

Expressive and exposed timber structures characterise each space, as do innovative material choices and treatments. Recycled gypsum panels are milled with an intricate pattern inspired by the structure of penicillin and an agricultural recycled plastic is woven to form an innovative rainscreen.

Show Fullscreen Oxford brookes 6 tower axo tom baldwin

Tutor citation ‘This is a live project by 23 undergraduate students to design and build a permanent building in a sensitive location for a diverse user group. The students’ extraordinary ability to work collaboratively and to communicate effectively with clients, consultants and technical experts has been extremely impressive. The resulting project is outstanding in its crafted and considered resolution. It is a true manifestation of the client’s ambitions, for creative problem-solving, for innovative architecture and for forward-looking, collaborative practice.’ Theo Molloy and Thomas Randall-Page

Postgraduate

Samuel Hayes, MArch Applied Design in Architecture

Show Fullscreen Oxbrookes 1sam visual2

Project title May Contain Peanuts

Project description This project proposes a new system of construction for rural Malians, turning the waste product from the local peanut industry – peanut shells – into an innovative ecological building material. Crops such as peanuts and cassava (yuca) will be grown by local smallholders. The peanuts will be bought by factories for the production of Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food (RUTF), which will be delivered back to the communities to treat malnutrition, particularly in children. The waste peanut shells will be separated and mixed with a bio-polymer to produce a composite building material ‘Pinder’. The bio-polymer is made from tapioca starch from the yucca plant, vinegar, glycerine, poly-lactic acid and water. The construction and agricultural process will be taught at the educational facilities to enable locals to utilise the same building language and apply it to their own dwellings. There are many benefits for using this material, including effective use of waste, being a highly sustainable process, biodegradable, water-resistant (waterproof with the poly-lactic acid), more flame-retardant than timber and very low-cost.

Show Fullscreen Oxford brookes hayes sam

Tutor citation ‘A beautiful concept, body of research and design proposal for a new system of building using building waste, tackling a very relevant problem with an innovative idea undertaken in a very rigorous manner.’ Adam Holloway and Yaniv Peer

