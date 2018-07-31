AJ Student Prize 2018: Nottingham Trent University

About the School of Architecture, Design and the Built Environment

Undergraduate

Francis Croll, BA (Hons) Architecture

Show Fullscreen Croll 10 models

Project title Monomyth

Project description ‘The path of the mythological adventure of the hero is a magnification of the formula represented in the rites of passage: separation-initiation-return’ (Joseph Campbell, The Hero with a Thousand Faces). As described by mythologist Campbell, the monomyth is a journey of discovery through exposure to new knowledge in order to prompt a metamorphosis of the adventurer. Translated architecturally, Monomyth aims to take people away from their conventional route on an educational promenade. Monomyth provides ceramic workshops aiming to advance a craft prominent in Barcelona’s culture. Additionally, public baths will aim to create social spaces that celebrate Roman social traditions. The proposal pursues a celebration of these two processes, finding their similarities and acknowledging them through their eventual hybridisation, ergo, its civic-centred nature.

Show Fullscreen Croll 09 visual studio

Tutor citation ‘Francis’s project fused multiple readings and rituals of the city. The project exceeded the brief by producing a hybrid architectural programme, the multiple uses revolving around a central axis – the kiln, which provides the conditions for three functions to thrive. Francis’s careful consideration of the surrounding civic spaces influenced his formal decisions and resulted in the integration of his scheme into the area.’ Guillermo Garma Montiel

Postgraduate

Tak Wa Yip, MArch

Show Fullscreen Twy 9.concert hall

Project title Building for Culture

Project description Designed by Chamberlin, Powell & Bon the Barbican is, as they termed it, ‘a Venice in Concrete’ where people live and socialise surrounded by water in pedestrianised precincts free from vehicles and punctuated by museums, theatres and towers. In response to the Barbican this proposal for a new symphony hall is expressed as a simple rectangular concrete box with a concert hall at the centre. The concert hall is a simple ‘shoebox’ typology rising to a pyramidal skylight with close reference to the acoustically much admired Tokyo symphony hall. Following the fortified Barbican metaphor, the building reveals its interior before performances by opening large ‘jib’ doors disguised in the ornamental surface in each elevation.

Show Fullscreen Twy 3.concert hall section

Tutor citation ‘Tak’s project examined the Barbican site and aimed to propose an alternative reading of the contemporary tendency to find an iconicity in this type of architectural brief. The Barbican becomes a productive playground for his overlapping of a new and synergetic cultural programme into the existing place. His tectonic ideas are drawn sympathetically from the formal and technical cues from Chamberlin, Powell & Bon’s masterpiece.’ Kenny Fraser

