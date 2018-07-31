AJ Student Prize 2018: Newcastle University

The two students selected for the AJ Student Prize by Newcastle University
About the School of Architecture, Planning & Landscape
- Courses BA (Hons) Architecture, MArch, Architectural Practice and Management Postgraduate Diploma
- Location Newcastle
- Head of School Adam Sharr
- Full-time tutors 26
- Part-time tutors 9
- Number of students 480
- Staff to student ratio 1:14
- Fees UK/EU £9,250, Overseas £19,200
Undergraduate
Jack Sweet, BA (Hons) Architecture
Project title Pragmatopia
Project description The project is set within the contested space of Newcastle Upon Tyne’s proposed East Pilgrim Street regeneration scheme and seeks to make a provocative critique on financially motivated and commercially oriented urban redevelopment. Through an in-depth exploration into the relationship between architectural practice and the imperatives of neoliberal ideology, the critical position of Rem Koolhaas’ theoretical writings on ‘Bigness’ and ‘Junkspace’ is adopted. Beginning with an investigation of generic, developer-led systems construction, I examine how these material compositions contribute to wider urban change, critiquing gentrification and the production of controlled ‘lifestyle space’ through the medium of a graphic novel. The final project incorporates these ideas to create a large-scale urban intervention, which seeks to simultaneously confront the financialisaton of architectural production while resuscitating the utopian desires of Newcastle’s recent past. Pragmatopia creates both public and privatised space, sandwiching a zone of civic life between a generic set of commercial programmes, both of which are articulated through a palette of standardised materials which are configured in irregular, unique ways.
Tutor citation ‘Jack Sweet’s project is a rigorous and thought-provoking critique on contemporary urban development. Pragmatopia serves as a timely forewarning to the architectural profession of the 21st century, which increasingly risks becoming a servant to market-led and profit-driven agendas of spatial production.’ Kieran Connolly
Postgraduate
Emma Kingman, MArch
Project title A New Ecological Pattern: Reconciling a Landscape in Limbo
Project description The scenario begins with accelerating the hydraulic fracturing industry to play out a fracking boom in the Bowland shale region, exploiting its resources and leaving an unstable, toxic environment and sense of limbo in its wake.The proposal addresses this dystopian and barren landscape by introducing a New Ecological Pattern, using phytoremediation to restore the environment of Blackpool and the Fylde Borough while also acting as a social catalyst.The project examines the resurfacing of long-buried conflicts between people and the landscape in light of this recent exploitation and provides a fertile surface for reassembling. Three separate buildings – The Exchange, The Beacon, and The Assembly – service separate segments of the landscape. The new shared experiences afforded by this assemblage of enclaves, I argue, will provide the much-needed long-term political remediation for the residents of Blackpool to gain momentum and agency with a New Ecological Pattern.
Tutor citation ‘Emma Kingman’s project succinctly encapsulates the indispensable characteristics of a deeply reflective creative process, comprising interdisciplinary investigation, multi-scalar analysis, and iterative design exploration.’ Zeynep Kezer
