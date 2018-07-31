AJ Student Prize 2018: London South Bank University

About the London School of the Built Environment and Architecture

Courses BA (Hons) Architecture, MArch: Master of Architecture, Professional Practice

BA (Hons) Architecture, MArch: Master of Architecture, Professional Practice Location London

London Head of School Lilly Kudic

Lilly Kudic Full-time tutors 12

12 Part-time tutors 3.6

3.6 Number of students 300

300 Staff to student ratio 1:19.5

1:19.5 Fees £9,250

Undergraduate

Billy Taylor, BA (Hons) Architecture

Show Fullscreen Render external a2

Project title Designing Death

Project description In the USA there are five states that allow medical aid in dying, where a qualified physician provides lethal drugs for the patient to end their life. In May 2016, the Medical Dying Act was introduced into the New York state legislature, allowing terminally ill patients of sound mental state to end their life. If this bill is passed, New York would become the epicentre of assisted suicide within the USA. This project addresses the stigma surrounding assisted suicide, creating a building that conforms to the regulations in the bill and is respectful to those using the service, whilst making the patient’s final hours as pleasant as possible. The building is focused on privacy to ensure members of the public cannot witness what is occurring in the building, but allows key insights so they can see the consequence of the patients’ decisions to end their lives. The patients’ views within the building are directed towards places of happiness and life around Coney Island. The final hours of their life can be spent however they want, be that with a living wake, or by sitting in the roof garden looking out to sea; they design their own death.

Show Fullscreen Models1

Tutor citation ‘The project is an exceptional narrative and drawn response to an emotive and complex subject – assisted death is an issue across society. Billy has drawn his project with care and compassion, and a sensitive grasp of the many hares that start running as soon as the issue of designed death is raised.’ Angela Vanezi

Postgraduate

Szilvia Zsoldos, MArch

Show Fullscreen 503 portfolio sheets p1 9 page 7

Project title AirSniff

Project description London’s streets are some of the most congested in the world, with air pollution levels failing to meet legal quality requirements. The AirSniff project supports the Mayor of London’s Plan to achieve a zero-carbon city by 2050, protecting the health of Londoners and demonstrating the city’s commitment to tackling climate change. The centre of AirSniff tower is located at 1-5 Grosvenor Place, the edge of Belgravia adjacent to Hyde Park and Buckingham Palace Gardens. Drones map the city’s pollution, gathering detailed information and at the same time collecting particulates. The collected smog particles are compressed in the AirSniff tower, while the tower itself captures carbon gases and uses carbon-philic resins to transform these particles into smog-free objects such as jewellery, ink, building materials, and façade components. The dirty air is filtered from the harmful particles and pumped into the building as a fresh air supply. AirSniff will be a research centre for developing sustainable technologies, and open to the public for lectures and exhibitions about future technologies.

Show Fullscreen Img 6680

Tutor citation ‘The project is an interpretation of a brief proposing strategies for an airborne architecture and contributes to the strange, mixed iconography of the No1 London roundabout, adjacent to Hyde Park. This has become a museum of memorials in tribute to 200 years of wars, so it is entirely fitting that AirSniff addresses an element contributing to environmental and civic peace.’ Luke Murray

Student subscription offer

Did you know students get 30% off AJ subscriptions? Find out more!