AJ Student Prize 2018: London School of Architecture

Professional Diploma in Designing Architecture Location London

London Head of School Will Hunter

Will Hunter Full-time tutors 0

0 Part-time tutors 15

15 Number of students 62

62 Staff to student ratio 1:4

1:4 Fees £6,000

Robin Chatwin, Professional Diploma in Designing Architecture

Project title Public Luxury

Project description Council buildings should and can form the centre of local communities, yet they frequently lie fragmented across the borough. Public Luxury takes an existing piece of publicly owned land and amplifies it. While council services are often lamented for their inefficiencies, the same is true of their land, which presents an opportunity for architects.As our local authorities struggle to afford basic services, Public Luxury takes existing buildings owned by the council and upgrades and extends them so that they contain and offer more public services. By exploiting the spatial inefficiencies in council buildings, we can expand the social and urban potential of what are already public spaces, to the point where they are able to do and provide things no other body can. We can make luxury public again.

Tutor citation ‘Robin’s project proposes a new typology for how we interact with our local councils, creating maximum impact on a shoe-string budget. His work exemplifies the LSA’s desire for our graduates to use their strategic skills to design not just products (buildings as objects), but processes and relationships, too. He has taken complex requirements for the brief and synthesised them into a convincing architectural proposal that develops his own personal language.’ Will Hunter

