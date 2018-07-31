AJ Student Prize 2018: Liverpool John Moores University

About the Department of the Built Environment

Undergraduate

Amber Whetter, BA (Hons) Architecture

Project title Make-Space

Project description This building utilises incremental design to provide a space which encourages creative collaborations among a series of makers and brings craft to the rest of the community. The ability of the building to shift, change and grow with the makers provides the ideal setting for the expansion of crafts and the individuals working within it. The living towers emerging from the make-space base also utilise incremental design seeded by the introduction of living pods into the structure. The site is in Liverpool’s North dockland area, adjacent to the Stanley dock and the Leeds Liverpool canal where city grids conjoin, and the scheme interprets this in the design of the built form.

Tutor citation ‘The building’s ability to shift and grow with the makers and users is a central premise, demonstrating sophisticated thought, resolution, and execution. This is a powerful scheme that is contextually relevant and compelling at a number of scales.’ Ed Butler

Postgraduate

Andrew Stout, MArch

Project title A City on the Edge

Project description This thesis engages with ideas of integration and boundaries not only on a literal level with socially engaging activities but also on a meta-physical level, engaging the idea of thought and representation through design. The scheme aims to intertwine both the public and private realms through a series of geometrical forms, allowing people to experience space through physical, visual or imaginary journeys. This scheme acts as a gateway to the inner city, taking the public on a journey through winter gardens using circulation ramps which interweave through the spaces. As you ascend you experience markets carved out of the walls of the façades. The circulation not only acts as access between the spaces, but also as a route reconnecting the city.

Tutor citation ‘This project commenced with a group of three students looking at environmental challenges facing the Gdansk region. The group work speculated that Gdansk could become the first of many cities to provide refuge from the immediate dangers caused by climate change, focusing on extreme weather, increased sea levels and generating energy from renewable sources. The reintroduction of the ancient moat and bastion, in its existing location, now provides protection from flooding, reciprocating its former defensive use and creating a more resilient city. Andrew then went on to develop his individual project as a microcosm of the wider group proposals.’ Ian Wroot

