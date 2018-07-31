AJ Student Prize 2018: Kingston School of Art

About the Kingston School of Art

Courses BA (Hons) Architecture, MArch

BA (Hons) Architecture, MArch Location London

London Head of School Mary Vaughan Johnson

Mary Vaughan Johnson Full-time tutors 5

5 Part-time tutors 55

55 Number of students 450

450 Staff to student ratio 1:8

1:8 Fees £9,250

Undergraduate

Yousuf Khalil, BA (Hons) Architecture

Show Fullscreen Exterior perpsective view

Project title A Factory for Making Art

Project description The project was set on the site of the abandoned Fore River Ironworks in Quincy, Massachusetts, the birthplace of artist Carl Andre. At its peak, the factory employed more than 32,000 men and women but by the time of its closure in 1986 the number had dwindled to 5,000. I took the minimalist art of Andre, LeWitt, Judd, Richard Serra and others as a starting point for the development of an art-led regeneration of the vacant shipyard. My proposal for a factory for the production of large-scale artworks utilises the latent skills of the shipbuilding industry to reinvigorate a struggling community. The development of the brief illustrates an understanding of the social implications of the proposal allied to a belief that architecture can respond to, and be a part of, an ongoing community. The factory consists of a repeated bay structure more than 200m in length and 60m in width with a vast, clear-span concrete portal frame assembly hall.

Show Fullscreen Fragment section of factory

Postgraduate

Rigas Potiropoulos, MArch

Show Fullscreen 8 the civic rotunda

Project title Necropolis of Life

Project description The project is a masterplan for a new storage and civic space on a site on the periphery of Kingston. The design exploits the ambiguity of functional necessity to conflate ossuary, self-storage facilities and accommodation, to compose an archive that displays a record of the impact of economic crisis and the hardships of life in any form of loss: death, loss of possessions or dwelling. To respond to the fragmented nature of the site, the project appears as a prototypical settlement in its forest-like setting, based on and extending Surbiton Cemetery’s existing grid. There are four architectural typologies that form the polis, conceived by historical studies of structures and spatial characteristics of the past: depth; monumentality; primitive power; and symmetry. The melancholic atmosphere of the site set by the ruins of the abandoned sewage treatment facility in juxtaposition to the ‘silence’ of the cemetery influenced the design to appear monolithic and brut.

Show Fullscreen 9 the silence of the cemetery

Tutor citation ‘Rigas situated his “necropolis of life” – a curious and remarkable settlement of archives, ossuary and student housing – amid the discordant municipal repositories – recycling, water treatment, allotments and cemeteries – of Surbiton. Rigas’ sketches are revealing, his curiosity for, and “use” of, history and typology is exceptional. The strength of the scheme is clear in the figure of the site plan. His scroll is alive with lived human experience. The proposition is a mature piece of work, addressing both the room and city.’ Simon Henley

