AJ Student Prize 2018: Kent School of Architecture

About the Kent School of Architecture

Courses BA (Hons) Architecture, MArch, MSc Architectural Conservation, MA Architectural Visualization, MSc Architecture & the Sustainable Environment, MA Architecture & Urban Design, PhD Architecture

BA (Hons) Architecture, MArch, MSc Architectural Conservation, MA Architectural Visualization, MSc Architecture & the Sustainable Environment, MA Architecture & Urban Design, PhD Architecture Location Canterbury

Canterbury Head of school Don Gray

Don Gray Full-time tutors 19

19 Part-time tutors 35-50

35-50 Number of students 533

533 Staff to student ratio 1:18

1:18 Fees Undergraduate £9,250, Postgraduate £7,300

Undergraduate

Lucas Carrington, BA (Hons) Architecture

Show Fullscreen 7 swimming pool

Project title One World Workshop / Forgotten Context

Project description The project is located in Chatham, Kent, at the famous historic dockyard. The dockyard is a maritime museum site once used by the Royal Navy. The navy’s facilities closed in 1984, bringing an end to 400 years of naval warship design and leading to a 26 per cent reduction in local employment. After the closure, the site has been largely forgotten. The project explores this rich historical background, the construction of naval warships, from which is drawn the concept of reversing a ship’s hull to form a building’s arch. The proposal consists primarily of a single floor plan organised by repetition of arches in different types and configurations. The arches lend their qualities to the activities housed within; whereby the swimming pool, event space, lecture theatres, leisure and working zones form a network of spaces, permitting an intimate and rich exchange between spaces and users, site and context, architecture and nature, and the past and future of Chatham.

Show Fullscreen 6 sectional perspective

Tutor citation ‘Lucas mirrors the hulls of a ship to create an analogy with the arches in his building, mirroring the sea on the land and the past in the future in a new and contemplative form. The project advances the notion of integration into a spatial-sensational quality which connects users to each other in their various activities and to the site.’ Khaled Sedki

Postgraduate

Charlotte Middleton, MArch

Show Fullscreen 07 short section

Project title Ministry of Truth

Project description A post-truth society has developed where objective facts no longer influence public opinion. The 21st century has made new forms of manipulation possible through digital advancement leading to the use of ‘brain hacking’, a system using technology to subtly control individuals. The concept of manipulation is far from new. This theme is portrayed in George Orwell’s 1984, which has seen a significant rise in sales over the past few years, acting as a reminder of the threat to democracy posed by those with the power to proclaim ‘alternative facts’ and deny objective truths. Located near the old Ministry of Information in Bloomsbury, the Ministry of Truth has been established – a governmental broadcasting organisation dedicated to the production of manipulative ‘invisible propaganda’ through mass media. The Ministry is assembled inside contextual industrial buildings, behind a public exhibition presenting itself as authentic while hiding the true purpose of the falsification machine behind.

Show Fullscreen 11 great hall section

Tutor citation ‘Charlotte addresses the major movements of Modernism head-on, challenging the precepts of Postmodernism and Alter-Modernism. Not completely Millennial, nor Generation Z herself, she explores the revolution in communications which has changed forever our perception of politics, cultural values and society.’ Matthew Woodthorpe

