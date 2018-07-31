AJ Student Prize 2018: Hull School of Architecture

About the Hull School of Architecture

Kristie McAreavey, BA (Hons) Architecture

Project title Maister House

Project description This project seeks to regenerate the city’s Old Town through the study of existing and historic urban fabric and the re-imagination of Hull’s High Street, reintegrating the area with the rest of the city centre and drawing connections to the city’s waterside heritage.

The project focused on the delivery of a new Architecture Centre, encouraging public engagement in the design and education of the built environment. The brief sought to unify issues surrounding culture, education, politics, heritage and community, all within an architectural context.

The proposal brings one of the city’s iconic historic buildings, Maister House, back into use. The introduction of a new extension, combined with new external landscaping, helps in the re-imagination of the historic urban block.

Tutor citation ‘The students within the studio were asked to consider a project which responded to a given brief and site in a poetic manner. Kristie decided to use a Grade II-listed building which has been empty for the past two years. Her inquiring approach led to her developing a new facility for the city. Her aim is to provide a facility which engages with the people of the city from a young age post ‘City of Culture’. The solution is an extraordinary addition to the selected Georgian house.’ Gary Hornsby

Postgraduate

Dominic Hornsby, MArch

Project title The Citadel Site Hull

Project description This project aims to provide a new framework for urban living. It allows housing and healthcare to be treated as one through the promotion of wellness and salutogenic patterns of living. Over the next 25 years, the world’s population will grow, new cities will emerge, existing cities will transform. Cities will face increased stresses from population growth, climate changes and a shift in socio-economic models. Health inequality and poor housing provision are treated as separate issues: however, they are intertwined in the fabric of urban living and provide an opportunity for a symbiotic relationship between people and city. The masterplan proposal is based on a salutagenic approach to health, a programme that promotes positive health impacts, choice, interaction and the encouragement of self-purpose through individual and group activities. The proposal will provide spaces to play, exercise and relax – a framework for community cohesion enabling social interaction, civic pride and a sense of belonging.

