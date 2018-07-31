AJ Student Prize 2018: Coventry University

About the School of Art and Design

Courses BSc Architecture, MArch, BSc Architectural Technology

Location Coventry

Head of School Nick Gorse

Full-time tutors 6

Part-time tutors 2

Number of students 120

Staff to student ratio 1:14

Fees £9,250

Undergraduate

Maria Moruz, BSc Architecture

Show Fullscreen Bird eye

Project title Harmony of Purpose and Form

Project description This project endeavours to challenge the barrier and issues created by the Coventry ring road. The new building on this site proposes breaking the boundary by allowing an engagement with the spaces below and on both sides of the road. The building’s seasonally changing multifunctionality looks to tackle ways of joining and connecting local residents to the city’s ever-growing student population. While creating multiple new public spaces, the building attempts to promote the area, while also breaking down large uniformly viewed façades that have been created by the currently difficult contextual environment. This is done through proposing changing façade solutions and varying intensities of internal space engagement with the outside spaces. Technological proposals seek a well-balanced approach between emerging and established technologies as well as an investigation of environmental solutions directed at the wellbeing of the building’s users.

Show Fullscreen Section

Tutor citation ‘The project exceeds expectations as it seeks to take account not only of hypothetical scenarios but also real life issues currently existing on the site. These were discovered through rigorous research and direct engagement with site-users as well as contextual observations.’ Peter Kokins

