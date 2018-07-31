AJ Student Prize 2018: Central Saint Martins

The two students selected for the AJ Student Prize by Central Saint Martins, University of the Arts London
About Central Saint Martins
- Courses BA (Hons) Architecture, MArch
- Location London
- Head of School Mel Dodd
- Full-time tutors 7.5
- Part-time tutors 45
- Number of students 306
- Staff to student ratio 1:25
- Fees BA £9,250 MArch £6,865
Undergraduate
Louis Lupien, BA (Hons) Architecture
Elevation
Project title Open Croydon
Project description This proposal is an investigation based on comprehensive research, analysis and experimental processes. The study has been developed as a series of attempts at trying to bring life into Croydon’s New City, an urban area that was designed following the principles of modern urban planning. Croydon’s New City is surrounded by many up-coming master-plans that are promising (again) to reshape Croydon for the better, and highlighted by this are the gaping voids between its towers: underused car parks. These areas could potentially reclaim the plurality of realities that exist within the two Croydons – the walking and the driving one – offering a new, inclusive sense of place for the dislocated local social agents that are being threatened by the top-down redevelopments. Centrally located parking, a redundant flagship of modernist post-war ideals, could provide a set of opportunities to foster the intensity of Croydon and animate this area, reconnecting it with its past.
Axo
Tutor citation ‘Louis’ project is a sophisticated urban proposal designed to create a human-centred urban and architectural landscape that would optimise the environmental conditions and promote a multi-layered sense of place in the New City.’ Oscar Brito
Postgraduate
Billy Adams and Freddie Wiltshire, MArch
02 situated drawing
Project title ‘Where there’s muck there’s brass’
Project description Architecture is always ‘in the making’, a constantly evolving phenomenon, not a static object. Appreciating this and encouraging it can lead to an architecture that is agile and democratic. This project looks at the potential of collective making within the city as a vehicle for the production of resilient communities in the wake of large-scale development and regeneration in north London. Clitterhouse Farm in Cricklewood acts as a testing bed for methods of community engagement through making to explore how modes of self-production and craft can deliver self-built elements of the repair and re-use of the farm buildings. This process is about exploring how these acts provide agency to local groups within their built environment, providing them with a sense of ownership of place through their contributions. It is a live architectural project where we, as collaborating CSM students, have assisted a community in claiming a set of disused buildings that can now be utilised as a community asset. Our intensive material explorations have focused on the creative re-appropriation of both waste material generated from demolition through the regeneration project and the processing of clay dug directly from the site.
09 site axonometric
Tutor citation ‘This project is a careful inquiry into physically improving community assets and enhancing a bottom-up initiative in the face of regeneration, and has involved undertaking community workshops, producing planning applications and visions for the restoration and extension of the farm – and not least, building on site.’ Andreas Lang
Student subscription offer
Did you know students get 30% off AJ subscriptions? Find out more!
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.