AJ Student Prize 2018: Central Saint Martins

Courses BA (Hons) Architecture, MArch

BA (Hons) Architecture, MArch Location London

London Head of School Mel Dodd

Mel Dodd Full-time tutors 7.5

7.5 Part-time tutors 45

45 Number of students 306

306 Staff to student ratio 1:25

1:25 Fees BA £9,250 MArch £6,865

Undergraduate

Louis Lupien, BA (Hons) Architecture

Project title Open Croydon

Project description This proposal is an investigation based on comprehensive research, analysis and experimental processes. The study has been developed as a series of attempts at trying to bring life into Croydon’s New City, an urban area that was designed following the principles of modern urban planning. Croydon’s New City is surrounded by many up-coming master-plans that are promising (again) to reshape Croydon for the better, and highlighted by this are the gaping voids between its towers: underused car parks. These areas could potentially reclaim the plurality of realities that exist within the two Croydons – the walking and the driving one – offering a new, inclusive sense of place for the dislocated local social agents that are being threatened by the top-down redevelopments. Centrally located parking, a redundant flagship of modernist post-war ideals, could provide a set of opportunities to foster the intensity of Croydon and animate this area, reconnecting it with its past.

Tutor citation ‘Louis’ project is a sophisticated urban proposal designed to create a human-centred urban and architectural landscape that would optimise the environmental conditions and promote a multi-layered sense of place in the New City.’ Oscar Brito

Postgraduate

Billy Adams and Freddie Wiltshire, MArch

Project title ‘Where there’s muck there’s brass’

Project description Architecture is always ‘in the making’, a constantly evolving phenomenon, not a static object. Appreciating this and encouraging it can lead to an architecture that is agile and democratic. This project looks at the potential of collective making within the city as a vehicle for the production of resilient communities in the wake of large-scale development and regeneration in north London. Clitterhouse Farm in Cricklewood acts as a testing bed for methods of community engagement through making to explore how modes of self-production and craft can deliver self-built elements of the repair and re-use of the farm buildings. This process is about exploring how these acts provide agency to local groups within their built environment, providing them with a sense of ownership of place through their contributions. It is a live architectural project where we, as collaborating CSM students, have assisted a community in claiming a set of disused buildings that can now be utilised as a community asset. Our intensive material explorations have focused on the creative re-appropriation of both waste material generated from demolition through the regeneration project and the processing of clay dug directly from the site.

Tutor citation ‘This project is a careful inquiry into physically improving community assets and enhancing a bottom-up initiative in the face of regeneration, and has involved undertaking community workshops, producing planning applications and visions for the restoration and extension of the farm – and not least, building on site.’ Andreas Lang

